UK MPs Have Racism Row Over PM Modi-Johnson Handshake In By-election Leaflet

In an interesting international development on July 14, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Opposition Leader Keir Starmer, clashed in the House of Commons over a controversial by-election leaflet. It was deemed controversial as it had been branded divisive and anti-India by the Indian diaspora in Britain.

According to a report by ANI, during Wednesday's session of Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) amid a heated debate over the issue of racism, PM Johnson held up a leaflet showing him a handshake with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G7 Summit in 2019 with a message as follows,

"Don't risk a Tory MP who is not on your side."

"Leaflet condemned by MPs as dog-whistle racism": UK PM Johnson

In recent times, dog-whistle is referred to as the coded or suggestive language in political messaging to send message to a particular group understood by them. They are generally used to convey messages on issues likely to provoke or infuse controversy without garnering negative recognition.

According to Johnson's demand, the Leader ought to withdraw the leaflet used during the recent by-election for constituencies- Batley and Spen in northern England, on July 1, a seat held by the Opposition party i.e. Labour party. The elections were held after MP Tracy Brabin who has been elected Mayor of West Yorkshire on May 10.

During the session at the UK Parliament, PM Johnson said, "May I ask him now to retract this leaflet I have here that was produced by the Labour party during the Batley and Spen by-election, which was condemned by his own MPs as dog-whistle racism."

However, the Labour Leader avoided the remark in a bid to continue his anguish against the ruling Conservative party for not retaliating to racist abuse witnessed by England's footballers on the pitch.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer said, "This is really simple, either the PM is with the England players in the stand against racism or he can defend his own record, and that of his ministers and some of his MPs, but he cannot have it both ways. Can he tell the House whether he now regrets failing to condemn those booed England's players for standing up to racism?" Starmer also made a reference to UK Home Secretary Priti Patel, as he pointed England team footballer Tyrone Mings to some of the Senior Cabinet ministers' remarks serving to incite hatred and racism.

Affirming his affiliation to the English team and stating his admiration for the same, Johnson said that they represented the best of the UK, and suggested practical steps to be taken in order to advance the cause of black and minority ethnic groups. The row was re-ignited over the controversial by-poll leaflet which had caused outrage from within the Labour party which ranks widely across Indian communities.

In support of PM Boris Johnson

A UK-based entrepreneur and former Member of PM Modi's electoral campaign team, Professor Manoj Ladwa said, "Very disappointing and disturbing that Labour leader Keir Starmer refuses to condemn racist, anti-Indian leaflet published by Labour during the recent by-election for constituencies- Batley and Spen in northern England, an issue raised by PM Boris Johnson at PMQs." He also took to Twitter to declare that racism was alive and well within Labour. In fact, during the by-election of Batley and Spen, the Labour Friends of India (LFIN) had also demanded an immediate retraction of the leaflet.

The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP) group reacted by penning a letter of complaint to Labour leader Keir Starmer by denouncing the vote-bank politics of the campaign via leaflet under the scanner. OFBJP objects to any such anti-India branding for electoral purposes.

"Such posters and statements are clearly a sign of divisive politics played by Labour," said OFBJP President Kuldeep Shekhawat.

With inputs from ANI

IMAGE: TWITTER