UK: New COVID-19 Variant Under Investigation, Here's Everything You Need To Know

The Public Health England (PHE) recently identified a new strain of Coronavirus which is now being investigated after 16 cases were detected in the UK. According to a press release, the latest strain, B.1.621, has been designated a 'variant under investigation (VUI),' which was made on the basis of early analysis of its genetic profile as well as its apparent international expansion and subsequent importation to the UK. The officials have clarified that not much has been known about this variant and there is no evidence that suggests that it might make vaccines less effective or lead to more severe illness.

The press note read, “Sixteen confirmed cases of B.1.621 have been identified across the country to date, and the majority have been linked to overseas travel. There is currently no evidence of community transmission in the UK.”

It added, “There is currently no evidence that this variant causes more severe disease or renders the vaccines currently deployed any less effective.”

Here is everything we know so far

The B.1.621 variant of SARS-CoV-2 might be a new variant in Britain, but this is not new in the world. The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control back in January had said that the variant was first identified in Colombia. Now, the PHE said that it is carrying out laboratory testing to better understand how the mutations affect the virus’ behaviour, while contact tracing and targeted testing is being deployed to limit the variant’s spread.

In a technical briefing, the PHE said that the variant was flagged during routine scanning based on possibly concerning mutations and its apparent international spread, including in the US (592 cases), Portugal (56), Japan (47), Switzerland (41) and India (23). 1,230 genome sequences on GISAID, an open-source genome repository, have been designated as B.1.621. The latest variant has been documented in 26 different countries and territories and GISAID data indicates an increasing number of countries reporting cases in June and July.

COVID-19 outbreak in the UK

Meanwhile, the development comes as official figures showed Coronavirus rates among people in private households in England were at their highest level since January, with one in 75 people infected. The number of Delta cases have risen by 33,716 since last week, to a total of 286,765. The strain reportedly accounts for approximately 99% of cases across the UK.

PHE’s data also showed that between June 21 and July 19, 1,788 people were hospitalised after contracting the Delta variant. Around 54.3% were unvaccinated, while nearly 29.6% had received both doses of a vaccine. Reports said the R rate of COVID-19 in the UK is around 1.2 and 1.4 which means one infected person can spread the infection to more than one person.

