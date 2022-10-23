UK Opposition Party Demands General Elections Amid Political Chaos After Truss Resignation

Amid the political rift in the Conservative Party, Opposition leaders have now demanded to hold general elections and opined the incumbent leaders have demonstrated that they no longer have the mandate to rule the United Kingdom. Joining the trend, the leader of the Labour Party, Keir Starmer, underscored that the outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss, instead of resolving the economic crisis, has failed to address even the basic concerns of the Britons. Starmer opined that the Truss-led government has brought a catastrophic situation in the country.

Leadership is about taking difficult decisions.



As a former Director of Public Prosecutions, I know what that’s like.



I will do that as Prime Minister.



People are paying the price for the chaos at the top of the Tory Party.



We need a general election now. pic.twitter.com/DdRBBiXph4 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 21, 2022

Further, he went on to accuse the Truss leadership and said she has thrown the country's economy into a "decaying state" and added the Conservatives had turned "the power to lead this great country into a toy". Criticising the furious debates between the two Conservative leaders, he said the country will again witness the arguments when it needs a desperate call to heal the economy. Taking a dig at the last TV debates between Truss and her contender Rishi Sunak, he said the party leader will be involved in another "internal melodrama" at a time when families cannot afford to purchase gas to heat their homes, enough food to feed, and medical treatment to cure their disease.

British people didn't vote for this Tory instability.



It’s time you had a say in Britain’s future with a general election.



Agree? Add your name today. — The Labour Party (@UKLabour) October 22, 2022

Why opposition party is blaming Conservative Party to bring another episode of chaos?

UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss resigned from office on October 20, only 45 days after taking charge. Following her tumultuous tenure, her predecessor Boris Johson, who was unceremoniously 'ousted' as PM, is now seeking a comeback to lead the country at a time when it has been facing the worst-ever economic crisis. According to a report by The Telegraph, London, Johnson is "desperate" to come back and has reportedly suggested the top contender and his former colleague Rishi Sunak opt out of the race.

The former PM "is making a larger point to Conservative MPs — that only he can save the party from facing defeat in the elections due in December 2024," as per the media report. In fact, he reportedly claimed to the party that he has the support of at least 140 MPs. The report also claimed that Johnson suggested to Sunak that he could join Johnson's cabinet and the two could work together-- if Johnson is elected as the next leader.