UK Opts Against Vaccination Of All Children & Teenagers, Keeps It 'under Review': Report

The UK has decided against mass COVID-19 vaccinations for all children and teenagers and instead, the British lawmakers are preparing to offer doses to vulnerable 12 to 15-year-olds and others who are about to turn 18, reported The Telegraph newspaper on July 17. As per the report, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) is believed to have suggested the UK ministers to opt against the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines to all children until further evidence on the associated risks is available.

The report stated that under JCVI guidance, the jabs will be administered to children between the age of 12 and 15 and to kids who are deemed vulnerable to COVID-19 or who live with adults who are immunosuppressed among other reasons. The coronavirus vaccines will also be offered to all 17-year-olds within three months of their 18th birthday, stated the media outlet while adding that the committee would “review” the possibility of vaccinating all children.

UK Health Dept responds to the report

Responding to The Telegraph report, UK’s Health Department reportedly said that “no decisions have been made by ministers on whether people aged 12 to 17 should be routinely offered COVID-19 vaccines." Meanwhile, on Saturday, the country registered at least 54,674 new COVID-19 cases which was a surge from the infections recorded on Friday. Further, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government has also drawn flack for deciding to remove all COVID-19 restrictions in England from July 19 noting that a rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has majorly disrupted the connection between coronavirus cases and serious illness or death.

International experts have warned as per The Guardian report that Johnson’s government’s plans to lift all COVID-19 restrictions in England on July 19 is not only a ‘threat to the world’ but would also pave way for the emergence of vaccine-resistant variants. In an emergency summit, scientists and physicians have flagged concerns with Britain’s position as a global transport hub that would imply that any new variant in the country would swiftly spread across the globe. The international experts also expressed grave concerns about the plans that Downing Street has.

IMAGE: AP/Unsplash