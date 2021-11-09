UK: Over 11,600 People Died Of COVID After Contracting Virus In NHS Hospitals, Says Report

A latest report revealed that more than 11,000 people died after contracting COVID-19 in NHS hospitals in the United Kingdom. According to the new data, a total of 11,688 patients who went to hospitals for unrelated treatments contracted the virus and subsequently succumbed, reported The Telegraph. Meanwhile, the MPs of the country termed this as a "scandal."

The chairman of the health and social care select committee, Jeremy Hunt believes it adds to the evidence that health workers must be vaccinated. Separate data shows that the number of Coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom has dropped by roughly a quarter in just a week.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Hunt stated that numbers are really shocking. "Hospital infections have become the pandemic's worst silent killer. It certainly adds weight to the argument for mandated vaccination for frontline healthcare workers." This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged eligible people to take the booster shots as soon as possible. During a visit to a hospital in Hexham, North East, he told reporters that he has come here to see what's being done to encourage people to get their booster jabs, and that is the single most essential thing the government can do right now, reported Mirror News.

Health Secretary urges people to take booster shots

Last week, the country's Health Secretary Sajid Javid also urged the elderly and vulnerable people to get the COVID-19 booster shots the earliest in a bid to avoid being subjected to restrictions during the Christmas holidays, reported Sky News. According to the Department of Health, almost 30% of adults above the age of 80 and 40% of persons over the age of 50 in England are yet to be administered with COVID-19 booster shots. Meanwhile, three million additional people in England will be offered a booster shot this week, and Javid has urged everyone who is eligible to take advantage of the offer. The Health Secretary's message comes after one of Britain's top scientists cautioned that the COVID crisis is "far from over" and that the situation in the UK is "concerning."

It should be mentioned here that in the last seven days, as many as 1,191 people have died after contracting the virus, up by 8% from the week before. Meanwhile, on Sunday, November 7, a total of 30,305 confirmed cases were reported in the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases to more than 9,300,000. The British authorities have also increased the number of vaccination sites across the country. More than 500 extra vaccine centres have been set up across the UK to reach out to more and more people. Meanwhile, vaccination facilities are also available in schools for those aged between 12 to 15.

Image: AP/Pixabay