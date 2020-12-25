UK Parliament To Vote On Post-Brexit Trade Deal With EU On December 30

After EU-UK achieved the milestone of post-Brexit agreement, the British Parliament will be voting on December 30 when it will be recalled and reportedly the agreement is set to pass. Even though the deal would need to ratified by the European Parliament, UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer ensured that the deal would be passed in the UK Parliament. Starmer had campaigned against Brexit but called the post-Brexit agreement hailed by UK PM Boris Johnson a “thin agreement” that “does not provide adequate protection” such as jobs and financial services.

Even though according to UK Labour leader, the deal is not what the government had promised, he also noted that no time is left to renegotiate before the transition period with the European Union (EU) ends. Since the choice they have is “this deal or no deal”, Starmer would ensure it passed in the parliament next week. As per the BBC report, he had also said no-deal exit from the 27-nation-bloc would have “terrible consequences for this country and the Labour Party cannot allow that to happen” and therefore will be backing the current agreement.

UK PM avows 'we have taken back control'

Britain has now started a fresh chapter in its relationship with the European Union (EU) with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledging to pit the entire nation against the 27-nation-bloc to chase economy success. Following nine-month-long torturous and often stalled negotiations, a Brexit deal between the UK and the EU was reportedly secured at 1:44 GMT on Christmas Eve and both parties remained successful in avoiding a no-deal exit from the transition period that would end on December 31, 2020.

The UK left the union 48 years after it joined the European economic community and while the deal was met with “relief tinged with some sadness” in Brussels, the British PM reportedly said that the post-Brexit deal delivered on the promise of a “giant free-trade zone” which is characterised by a “regulatory competition”. Reiterating his months-old phrase of ‘taking back control’, Johnson also hailed the foundation for a “prosperous new relationship”.

