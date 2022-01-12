UK Partygate Row: Here's What We Know About No 10 Lockdown Parties In 2020 Amid COVID-19

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was facing intense fire for attending a gathering at Downing Street garden in 2020 when England was under its first COVID-19 lockdown, has apologised on Wednesday for his actions. Just before answering the prime minister’s questions, Johnson told the House of Commons that the 20 May 2020 gathering could “technically” be said to have not broken any rules. He said, “Mr Speaker, I want to apologise”.

Johnson said, “I know that millions of people across this country have made extraordinary sacrifices over the last 18 months. I know the anguish that they have been through. I know the rage they feel with me, and with the government, I lead, when they think that in Downing Street itself the rules were not being properly followed by the people who make the rules.”

Here’s what we know about the gathering

The event was brought into notice when an email showed that more than 100 members of the No 10 staff were invited to the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden on 20 May 2020 including Johnson and his wife, Carie.

A joint investigation by The Independent and The Guardian revealed that a wine and pizza gathering was held at No 10 garden on 15 May 2020, at a time when people in England were not able to meet family and friends on a one-on-one basis.

Later, The Guardian even published an image that showed wine and cheese being consumed by UK PM and his wife, his adviser including Johnson’s former adviser Dominic Cummings, the former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Recently, Cummings, who no longer holds his Downing Street job and has repeatedly critiqued the Johnson-led government’s response to COVID-19, published a blog just last week dismissing the 15 May 2020 event showing an after-work party. He insisted that such gatherings were common practice for meetings in the garden due to COVID-19 risk. However, he claimed that a “socially distanced drinks” event did take place on 20 May 2020. Cummings said that a “senior No 10 official” had invited people.

Just this week, what British media has called "partygate row" exploded, as according to The Independent, a leaked email sent from the prime minister’s private secretary showed that more than 100 No 10 staff were invited to the event and were asked to “bring your own booze” or ‘BYOB’ and “make the most of the lovely weather”.

Until Wednesday, 12 January, UK PM Boris Johnson had refused to say if he attended the party. The event is presently being investigated by a senior civil servant, Sue Gray. Before Johnson’s apology, on Monday, UK’s Metropolitan Police had said that they were “in contact” with the Cabinet Office regarding the alleged breaches of the lockdown on 20 May. Now, Johnson has even told the House of Commons that it was essential for Gray to complete her investigation.

