UK Pharma Giant AstraZeneca Optimistic About Its COVID-19 Vaccine, Says 'Good Data So Far'

In an optimistic note, UK pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca announced on July 31 that its COVID-19 vaccine is showing 'good data' and is already in process of large scale human trials. The lab sees its COVID-19 vaccine as a front runner in the race against the novel coronavirus.

As per reports, AstraZeneca is one of the UK's most valuable listed companies and announced astounding second-quarter results that beat its sales and profit estimates.

Pascal Soriot, AstraZeneca Chief Executive, is reported to have said that the development of the vaccine was progressing well. He added that there has been good news so far and it needs to show efficacy in the clinical programme.

READ: AstraZeneca's Potential Coronavirus Vaccine Likely To Provide Protection For A Year

Two billion doses

As per reports, AstraZeneca already has deals in place with countries to make more than two billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, which is being developed in collaboration with the University of Oxford.

The company also said that its COVID-19 vaccine could be approved by the end of this year. According to the international media reports, the company has been busy working on the vaccine and has received huge funds from the government, signed several supply deals, and was even the subject of a mega-merger speculation.

READ: Emergent Inks $174 Million Deal With AstraZeneca To Produce COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Russia Aims To Approve COVID-19 Vaccine Soon

Meanwhile, Russia is all set to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for public use in less than two weeks despite concerns about its safety, international media reported. In that case, Russia will become the first country in the world to launch a vaccine against the novel coronavirus that has killed over 6.5 lakh people worldwide.

According to the reports, the Russian COVID-19 vaccine has been developed by the Moscow-based Gamaleya Institute and is likely to be approved on or before 10 August.

As per reports, the vaccine will be cleared for public use with the frontline health workers getting the first access. However, concerns about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine continue to loom. Reports state that unlike other front-runner vaccine candidates, which are in the third phase of human trials, the Russian vaccine candidate is yet to complete its second phase of testing.

The Russian vaccine developers are planning to complete the second phase by 3 August, and will then conduct the third phase of testing around the same time, as per reports. The urgent push for a vaccine reportedly comes amid political pressure from the Kremlin, which is keen to portray Russia as a global scientific force.

READ: AstraZeneca Says Brazil Close To Coronavirus Vaccine Deal

READ: AstraZeneca Agrees To Supply 400 Million Doses Of Experimental Covid-19 Vaccine For Europe