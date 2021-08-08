UK: Photos Of Banksy's Artworks Discovered In Coastal Towns; See Pictures

Banksy's works, created anonymously across England, are among the most sought-after in the world. His satirical street art and societal commentary through dark humour graffiti have earned him a reputation as a well-known public figure without a face over the years. His identity is still unknown, and he has been the subject of much speculation. However, his anonymity hasn't prevented him from remaining relevant even amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, new artworks, allegedly Banksy's, are discovered in the Coastal towns of UK. For instance, Three youngsters are depicted inside a scram-metal boat in the stencil graffiti artwork in Nicholas Everitt Park, one of them is peering through a telescope. In the background, it says, "We're all in the same boat." According to The Guardian, the next piece of art was discovered on a wall outside a defunct electrical shop in Lowestoft. It depicts a toddler constructing a sandcastle alongside a dug-up road.

Banksy made £16.7 million through auction

This year, the unknown artist stayed out of the spotlight for the most part. It was claimed in March that he earned £16.7 million for health programmes by auctioning a painting depicting a youngster playing with a toy nurse. However, the artist may be making a resurgence thanks to street art installations in Suffolk, Gorleston, and Great Yarmouth, Norfolk. The artworks were not shared on Banksy's social media accounts, but, his supporters were quick to comment on the characteristic style of the artist.

A couple dancing on the roof of a bus stop shelter is depicted in another piece of artwork that has appeared in Great Yarmouth. Sheila Oxtoby, the chief executive of the Great Yarmouth borough council, told the BBC that, 'they're as fascinated as everyone else about whether or not these are genuine Banksys. It would be wonderful to believe they were, but we have no way of knowing'.

'The Girl With The Pierced Eardrum'

Banksy conveyed his message of COVID safety by repurposing an ancient piece of art. In the aftermath of the UK's Coronavirus outbreak last year, 'The Girl With The Pierced Eardrum' was given a Coronavirus makeover. In December, he made headlines once more when he painted on the wall of a home that was set to be sold.