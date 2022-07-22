UK Plans To Station Fleet Of Nuclear Submarines In Australia As Warning For China: Report

To limit China's influence in the Pacific and South China sea, the United Kingdom will send a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia, according to a media report. The UK-based media agency, Daily Mail reported on July 22 that Tony Radakin, the chief of the United Kingdom's armed forces, is likely to reach an agreement on the matter during a naval meeting in Sydney next week.

The agreement would fulfil Britain's duty under the AUKUS security alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Until 2024, the submarines will be based in Perth, Australia's west coast, where they will conduct patrol operations. According to the report, Australian submarine officers would be integrated into the UK crew to improve their capabilities.

Since all operational information about the UK submarine fleet is classified, the Royal Navy has declined to reveal how many of its submarines may be sent to Australia. According to the Daily Mail, the UK defence ministry has likewise declined to comment on the matter.

With at least eight submarines expected to be delivered, the AUKUS alliance, which was founded in September 2021, promises to give Australia access to its fleet of nuclear-powered vessels. Russia and China have expressed concern about the region's security issues as a result of the AUKUS creation, claiming that it could lead to the collapse of the nuclear non-proliferation system.

AUKUS has enraged China

The formation of the alliance has incensed the Communist dictatorship, as China and Australia are locked in a trade war and a diplomatic standoff. The alliance's continued measures, which are strengthening its links, have enraged the Chinese authorities. Many have criticised the idea, claiming that it is largely pointless considering that China has the world's largest navy. The analysts also claim that the British vessels would be vastly outnumbered and outgunned by China's force.

It is worth noting that the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia are planning to declare collaboration to develop hypersonic weapons to confront China's growing military might and expansion in the Pacific and South China Seas. As early as 2023, the US Navy might display its first installation of a hypersonic weapon similar to ballistic missiles on a vessel. This comes as Russia continues to invade Ukraine with hypersonic missiles that are tough to shoot down due to their manoeuvrability.

Image: AP