UK PM And Foreign Secretary Slammed For 'uncaring' Comments At Afghanistan Crisis Centre

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have been branded 'inhuman' and are facing criticism after footage emerged of both gentlemen talking to employees at the state-run Afghanistan crisis centre. The duo had visited the centre a day after ISIS-K's twin blasts at Kabul airport, with British officials engrossed in evacuating civilians and personnel out of the war-ravaged country now under the absolute control of the Taliban.

In a clip that went viral, PM Johnson is seen asking officials in the room, "Are you guys who have been inundated with all emails from everywhere in the world saying, "please help my son, mother in Afghanistan?"

Additionally, another section of the video showed Raab and the PM in talks with someone from the centre, who described how there exist a lot of distressed people saying their families had been left behind. To this, the UK Foreign Secretary said, "Do we know if the crowd has thinned out yet because of the terrorist attack? I thought it was extraordinary that they all stayed."

The duo's observation at the centre is being denounced and ridiculed online, which manifested in thousands of retweets. Netizens were quick to label the demeanour as 'astonishing', 'flippant', 'uncaring', and 'shockingly blasé'.

Someone on Twitter said, "The lightheartedness of these two senior elected officials at a crisis centre is almost like a gentle walk down a park'.

Some netizens' criticism on duo's exchanges can be seen below

Three British nationals dead in Kabul Airport blast

Three British nationals, including a child, were killed in a suicide bombing attack at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, according to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab. The Kabul airport terror incident claimed the lives of over 70 individuals. The explosion in Afghanistan's capital has also hampered the evacuation efforts of countries assisting their citizens fleeing Taliban-controlled Afghanistan.

On August 28, the head of British armed forces announced that the UK-led civilian evacuation from Kabul is on the verge of winding up, with the final British military personnel to be air-lifted soon after. Also, PM Boris Johnson had announced on August 18 that the British government would welcome and accept a figure of 5,000 Afghan refugees in the year 2021.

Observing the recent incidents at the airport, UK Armed Forces minister James Heappey informed that the UK and other foreign troops will likely leave before the last American airlifts.