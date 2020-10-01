UK PM Boris Johnson 'confident' Second COVID-19 Lockdown Not Required If People Obey Rules

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he is 'confident' that the second lockdown is not required in the country if people unite together and obey health safety protocols like maintaining social distance and wearing face masks. As per reports, he added that people should obey the rules and guidelines issued by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus. Addressing a press conference Johnson said that obeying set rules they can control the spread of virus and won't allow a second wave to grip the UK. He further added that he is very confident that the UK will be able to that as they have managed and controlled the virus in the past.

READ: Britain Will Work With Trump Or Biden To Clinch US Trade Deal After Election: UK Minister

Constant review round the clock: UK PM

As per reports, the British PM said that a constant review and vigil round the clock is the best way to get the spread down again. Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a set of new regulations to curb an inevitable second wave of COVID-19. As per the new restrictions, clubs, bars, pubs amid other places have been asked to close at 10 pm, sparking scenes of crowded outdoor revelry that appear to defeat the point of the new rules. However, the authorities have exempted the parliament bars reasoning that they are classed as workplace canteens.

READ: Boris Johnson Reprimanded For 'contempt' Of Parliament Over COVID-19 Rules In UK

Johnson asked people to ‘Work from Home’ in England, to curb the spread of COVID-19. In addition to work from home, the hospitality sector has also be reduced to table service only. However, a full lockdown is unlikely to be announced. Earlier, Authorities in England had announced that a fine of 11,000 euros would be levied on all those who refuse to self-isolate to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The new restrictions have been announced in the northwest, northern and Central England after cases soared.

The Office for National Statistics said Wednesday, September 30 that the British economy contracted by 19.8% in the April to June quarter from the previous three-month period, slightly less than its previous estimate of 20.4%. Despite of strict COVID-19 lockdown, many regions across Europe is witnessing a resurgence of the virus prompting WHO to warn that the number of deaths could even double to two million if the international community failed to take any collective action. Europe, which was badly hit by the virus and was forced into recession has reintroduced new measures in big cities like Paris, London and Madrid to curb the spread.

READ: Boris Johnson Says UK At ‘critical Moment’ In Coronavirus Fight

READ: UK Lawmakers To Renew Govt's Contentious COVID-19 Powers