UK: PM Boris Johnson Faces Cabinet Revolt Over Possible Implementation Of New COVID Rules

Amid the Omicron scare, the UK government is facing threats of internal revolt and "civil disobedience" against the possible further tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, including the implementation of "Plan C" measures. According to a report published by the Sunday Telegraph, some senior ministers in Boris Johnson's cabinet are planning to "resist" against the imposition of potential "Plan C" restrictions due to a lack of information surrounding hospitalization and death rates with regards to omicron.

Meanwhile, political commentator and creator of ConservativeHome, Tim Montgomerie, also announced that he would not follow any new restrictions imposed by the Boris Johnson-led government. He said, "I will actively engage in civil disobedience if the government attempts another lockdown. Enough is enough." As many as six cabinet ministers have reportedly raised voices against the UK government's new COVID-19 rules.

COVID-19: PM Boris Johnson faces Cabinet revolt over the possible implementation of "Plan -C"

As per various media reports, more than 60 Conservative MPs are said to be against the introduction of new COVID-related measures. However, PM Johnson on Wednesday announced that a "Plan B" would be introduced across the nation in order to curtail the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant of COVID-19. Many members of the Conservative party have hit out at the proposals, while dozens of backbenchers show rebellious attitudes against plans for COVID passports and other measures.

The new measure would restrict the unvaccinated from entering public spaces or from engaging in any outdoor activity. The "Plan B" measure would include mandatory mask-wearing in public indoor spaces, encouraging work from home among others. According to a report published in the Independent, a number of former cabinet ministers including David Davis, Esther McVey, Dr Liam Fox, and Greg Clark have raised concern about the possible reintroduction of the latest set of restrictions. A number of senior Conservative Party members, including Tobias Ellwood and William Wragg, have also spoken against the government's measures, while 2019 intake MPs such as Gehenna Davison and Lee Anderson have also announced that they will raise their voice on Tuesday against the new COVID rules.

