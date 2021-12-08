UK: PM Boris Johnson Faces Flak After Attempt To Impress By Dressing Up As Policeman Fail

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, was spotted dressed as a police officer when he went out with cops in Liverpool on December 6. According to local media reports, Johnson went out for a narcotics bust, in order to smash tens of thousands of gangs across the country. It comes as the UK government prepares to unveil its 10-year drugs plan for England and Wales, which will include a police crackdown to stop city-based crime networks from supplying class A drugs to rural areas, according to The Guardian.

The crackdown will contain the largest increase in investment and recovery, according to ministers, in an effort to break the cycle of addiction and recidivism. According to the Home Office, England has 300,000 heroin and crack users who are responsible for nearly half of all acquisitive crimes, such as burglary and robbery, and narcotics are also responsible for nearly half of all killings. The annual societal cost is estimated to be around £20 billion.

Johnson faced criticism for dressing as policeman

Johnson dressed to impress while loitering around Liverpool observing police officers perform raids as part of "Operation Toxic" to infiltrate County Lines drug transactions. He was dressed in a police cap, jacket, and a police protective vest that didn't quite cover his shirt and tie. However, that did not go well with netizens, who heavily chastised him across social media sites. Check out the reactions:

"Boris Johnson commits in Parliament to help police investigate the Downing St party...," a Twitterati wrote. Another user posted, "The simple matter would be for the police to investigate starmers party the same as they are being called to look at the No.10 party. That seems a fair and reasonable approach. While the police are on, they can also investigate, Ali, Kinnock and Duffield for rule-breaking."

"Boris Johnson commits in Parliament to help police investigate the Downing St party..."...🙄... pic.twitter.com/dxHFMYehKB — Nicholas Bruno (@HiIamNicholas) December 8, 2021

The simple matter would be for the police to investigate starmers party the same as they are being called to look at the No.10 party.



That seems a fair and reasonable approach.



While the police are on, they can also investigate, Ali, Kinnock and Duffield for rule breaking. — David (@d1_david) December 8, 2021

Another user posted the image of UK's PM Boris Johnson as Policeman, with a funny caption. He wrote, "Boris Johnson: “ of course we will support the police and the CPS by handing over everything the government knows about parties in Downing Street”. Also the police."

Boris Johnson : “ of course we will support the police and the CPS by handing over everything the government knows about parties in Downing Street”. Also the police : pic.twitter.com/Dq7F46Ip7x — Ata2980 (@wokelefti) December 8, 2021

What a bloody sight, just look at his trousers the whole thing is untidy as usual anyway is it not a offence to dress up as a police officer — William Watson (@wfw0277) December 8, 2021

@BorisJohnson I voted for you, and seriously wish I didn’t. How you tricked us all into thinking you were a good fit I don’t know, but you’re a bigger scum bag than the police — KsiDestroysDax (@dax_ksi) December 8, 2021

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Twitter