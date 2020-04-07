The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

UK PM Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit Amid COVID-19 Treatment: 10 Dowing Street

UK News

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at the London hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the Coronavirus

Written By Ankit Prasad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Boris Johnson

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at the London hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the Coronavirus.

A statement with details has been issued by 10 Downing Street, the residence of the UK Prime Minister. It reads as following:

'Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.'

'Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.'

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
PM MODI ON BORIS JOHNSON
Wockhardt Hospital
MUMBAI HOSPITAL: 30 STAFF POSITIVE
Karti
CONG OPPOSES MPLAD SUSPENSION
Mamata
MAMATA BANERJEE: 'GLOBAL ADVISORY'
Health Ministry
1,445 COVID CASES LINKED TO MARKAZ
Assam
MARKAZ: ASSAM GOVT TO FILE CASES