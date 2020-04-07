UK PM Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit Amid COVID-19 Treatment: 10 Dowing Street

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved into intensive care at the London hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the Coronavirus.

A statement with details has been issued by 10 Downing Street, the residence of the UK Prime Minister. It reads as following:

'Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas' Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.'

'Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved into the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.

The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.'