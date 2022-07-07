Boris Johnson LIVE News: Boris Johnson Quits, Will Remain UK PM Till Successor Elected

Quick links:
Full text of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s resignation speech:
“It is clearly now the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party that there should be a new leader of that party and therefore a new prime minister.
“And I’ve agreed with Sir Graham Brady, the chairman of our backbench MPs, that the process of choosing that new leader should begin now and the timetable will be announced next week.
“And I’ve today appointed a Cabinet to serve, as I will, until a new leader is in place.
“So I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time: Thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987, the biggest share of the vote since 1979.
“And the reason I have fought so hard in the last few days to continue to deliver that mandate in person was not just because I wanted to do so, but because I felt it was my job, my duty, my obligation to you to continue to do what we promised in 2019.
“And of course, I’m immensely proud of the achievements of this government, from getting Brexit done to settling our relations with the continent for over half a century, reclaiming the power for this country to make its own laws in Parliament, getting us all through the pandemic, delivering the fastest vaccine rollout in Europe, the fastest exit from lockdown, and in the last few months, leading the West in standing up to Putin’s aggression in Ukraine.
“And let me say now, to the people of Ukraine, that I know that we in the U.K. will continue to back your fight for freedom for as long as it takes.
“And at the same time in this country, we’ve been pushing forward a vast program of investment in infrastructure and skills and technology — the biggest in a century. Because if I have one insight into human beings, it is that genius and talent and enthusiasm and imagination are evenly distributed throughout the population.
“But opportunity is not, and that’s why we must keep levelling up, keep unleashing the potential ever every part of the United Kingdom. And if we can do that, in this country, we will be the most prosperous in Europe.
“And in the last few days, I tried to persuade my colleagues that it would be eccentric to change governments when we’re delivering so much and when we have such a vast mandate and when we’re actually only a handful of points behind in the polls, even in mid-term after quite a few months of pretty relentless sledging and when the economic scene is so difficult domestically and internationally.
“And I regret not to have been successful in those arguments and of course it’s painful not to be able to see through so many ideas and projects myself.
“But as we’ve seen at Westminster, the herd instinct is powerful and when the herd moves, it moves.
“And my friends in politics, no-one is remotely indispensable and our brilliant and Darwinian system will produce another leader, equally committed to taking this country forward through tough times.
“Not just helping families to get through it, but changing and improving the way we do things, cutting burdens on businesses and families and yes, cutting taxes, because that is the way to generate the growth and the income we need to pay for great public services.
“And to that new leader, I say whoever he or she may be, I say I will give you as much support as I can. And to you, the British public.
“I know that there will be many people who are relieved and perhaps quite a few who will also be disappointed. And I want you to know how sad I am to be giving up the best job in the world.
“But them’s the breaks.
“I want to thank Carrie and our children, and all the members of my family who have had to put up with so much for so long.
“I want to thank the peerless British civil service for all the help and support that you have given our police, our emergency services and, of course, our fantastic NHS, who at critical moment, helped to extend my own period in office, as well as our armed services and our agencies that are so admired around the world.
“And our indefatigable Conservative Party members and supporters whose selfless campaigning makes our democracy possible. I want to thank the wonderful staff here at Chequers – here at Number 10, and of course at Chequers. And our fantastic prot force (protection force) detectives, the one group by the way, who never leak.
“Above all, I want to thank you, the British public, for the immense privilege that you have given me and I want you to know that from now on until the new prime minister is in place, your interests will be served and the government of the country will be carried on.
“Being prime minister is an education in itself. I have traveled to every part of the United Kingdom and, in addition to the beauty of our natural world, I have found so many people possessed of such boundless British originality and so willing to tackle old problems in new ways that I know that even if things can sometimes seem dark now, our future together is golden.
“Thank you all very much. Thank you.”
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon on Thursday said there was a "widespread sense of relief" at Boris Johnson's resignation.
She also questioned whether it was "sustainable" for him to remain in the role until the autumn.
London residents shared their views Thursday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreed to resign.
Susan Palm, a Conservative supporter, described Johnson as "a disgrace", adding that his actions are "very bad for the country."
"I am just surprised that it took him so long, really," said Himmat Dalyway, an investment trader, to Associated Press.
Big Issue seller Frank Thomas is not optimistic about developments in the country and thinks it could take up to two years "for things to get better." But for now "things have to get really, really worse before they get better," he added.
As Boris Johnson resigns as Conservative Party leader, Home Secretary Priti Patel said that she will continue to lead the office to protect national security and keep citizens safe.
"At this critical time my duty is to continue to lead this Great Office of State, to protect the national security, and keep citizens of our country safe," Patel said.
"These are internal developments, we are keeping a close watch. PM Modi and PM Johnson enjoyed a close friendship. We have a multi-faceted partnership with the UK and we hope this will continue. We won't comment on leadership change," MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on the UK
British lawmaker Andrew Stephenson has appointed Minister without portfolio. The appointment was made minutes before UK PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation.
Minutes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said that he has made the right decision. She stated that the government under Johnson's leadership had many achievements.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said it is “clearly the will” of his Conservative Party that there should be a new leader as he announced his resignation.
Johnson said Thursday he will remain as British prime minister while a leadership contest is held to choose his successor.
Moments after the news broke on Thursday of Boris Johnson’s decision to step down as Conservative Party leader and therefore as the British Prime Minister after days of high political drama, the overwhelming reaction from different quarters was that of relief.
The opposition Labour Party led the jubilant reaction to the imminent end of the Johnson-led Tory government, declaring it “good news for the country”.
“It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago. He was always unfit for office,” said Labour Leader Keir Starmer.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted there would be "a widespread sense of relief" that the "chaos" was coming to an end.
Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said Johnson would "go down in history as a lying law-breaking Prime Minister, who abused the trust and patience of the British people." "He will leave a stain on the Conservative Party that can't be removed," she added.
Boris Johnson resigns as Tory leader. He said that the will of the parliamentary Conservative Party is that there should be a new leader of the party i.e Prime Minister.
British lawmaker Kit Malthouse has been promoted from Home Office to become Chancellor for the Duchy of Lancaster.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is expected to resign shortly, has appointed James Cleverly as Secretary of State for Education.
British lawmaker Greg Clark has been appointed Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had sacked Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove on Wednesday.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former chief political adviser Dominic Cumming says Johnson should be evicted today or he will cause carnage. He also suggested that deputy PM Dominic Raab should be named interim PM by this evening.
Investors have reacted positively to United Kingdown Prime Minister Boris Johnson's expected resignation. Sterling jumped 0.5 percent after reports suggested that Johnson will quit today.
Cutting short her trip to a G20 meeting in Indonesia, foreign Secretary Liz Truss is returning to London amid a political crisis in United Kingdom.
Amid reports of Boris Johnson's resignation, UK Foreign secretary Liz Truss is cutting a G20 visit to Indonesia short to return to the UK, as per UK media reports. She had arrived in Indonesia only Yesterday.
Officials in diplomats are concerned that the next UK PM would be "even worse" for Brussels after Boris Johnson brought about the historic change of Brexit, reported BBC. Johnson has not been a popular figure in the bloc which went through significant changes under the Conservative leader's premiership.
Boris Johnson has been making a flurry of arguments to MPs as to why he should stay in office. He has said that electing a new leader would trigger a snap election. But, The Guardian has noted that the new Tory leader would still have a working majority of around 70. This means that though Labour can demand an election, the new leader would have the authority to refuse it.
Moreover, even if elections do take place, UK PM Johnson has argued that he was “almost certain” Tory defeat him. But, having a new leader will probably improve the party’s chances at the next election. According to Johnson, the Labour government could lock out Tories from power for decades. While some Labour MPs might bat for proportional representation, the party is committed to first past the post and did little to support the campaign for the alternative vote in 2011.
Reportedly, the pound was trading marginally higher on the news that Boris Johnson will step down as a Conservative leader and the UK Prime Minister. Sterling spiked 0.6% at 1.198 US dollars and 0.4% stronger at 1.174 euros
Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on whether UK PM Boris Johnson has spoken with Queen Elizabeth II, ITV News had reported that a conversation did take place between both of them. The Queen is reported to be at Windsor Castle and the Court Circular recorded that she held her weekly audience by telephone with Johnson on Wednesday evening. According to the procedure, the British monarch needs to be informed if PM is to resign.
Boris Johnson is battered by a resignation spree and over 50 junior and senior officials have already handed over their letters demanding “honesty” in UK politics. The mass resignations were triggered by the fallout from the resignation that took place last Thursday when Deputy Chief Whip Chris Pincher stepped down from his post amid allegations of sexual misconduct. He was accused of groping at least two guests at a private dinner on June 29.
However, what intensified problems for Johnson were the contortions that Downing Street officers gave in a bid to explain the minister was in that position in the first place. In the light of Pincher’s resignation, his sexual misconduct in the past had emerged and Downing Street claimed that Johnson had no clue about the allegations against the minister. The questionable conducts of Pincher were from the time he was a Foreign Officer minister.
But eventually, the UK PM's team revealed that Johnson knew about previous allegations against Pincher and that they were “resolved”. Then, when it came to light that one of the accusations against the minister was upheld, Johnson’s spokesperson reportedly explained that “resolved” could refer to the case being upheld. This was followed by Simon McDonald, the former top civil servant at the Foreign Office revealing that the UK PM wsa briefed in person about the outcome of an investigation into Pincher’s misconduct.
McDonald’s statement on Tuesday morning triggered key ministers from Johnson’s cabinet to hand over their resignations. The UK PM on July 5 had also said that he had forgotten about being told of allegations against Pincher. But, two key members of the British government, health secretary Sajid Javid and Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced their resignations and more than two dozen officials followed suit.
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon also responded to UK PM quitting and said, "There will be a widespread sense of relief that the chaos of the last few days (indeed months) will come to an end, though notion of Boris Johnson staying on as PM until autumn seems far from ideal, and surely not sustainable?"
Lib Dems leader Ed Davey said, "The idea that the Conservatives might make Boris Johnson caretaker for anything is frankly ludicrous. The man's never taken care of anything in his life". Meanwhile, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said, "We don’t need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government. We need a fresh start for Britain."
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's former press secretary, Will Walden told Sky News "All I can say is 'thank God'". He added, "He has finally done the right thing, but what a farce. To be dragged kicking and screaming like he is an embarrassment."
"This is all totally unnecessary, the writing was on the wall, as I assume he is going to have to reappoint people to cabinet and not give new jobs to people – that would be the right thing to do," he added.
The 58th official to resign from Johnson's government is Richard Graham who said, "I resigned, after serving three Prime Ministers for 10 years as their Trade Envoy, earlier this morning. Trust is everything. To all my friends in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, more widely across ASEAN & in our missions there FCDO/DIT here simply an enormous thank you". He served as a trade envoy for most of South East Asia.
The news of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson agreeing to resign from his post came as the total number of British government officials stepping down mounted to 57. Moreover, one of their closest aides of Johnson, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has also withdrawn support from UK PM but has denied resigning.
He said: "A number of us have an obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM. The party has a mechanism to change leaders & that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use.
"The public would not forgive us if we left these offices of state empty.
"A number of us have an obligation to keep this country safe, no matter who is PM. The Party has a mechanism to change leaders and that is the mechanism which I advise colleagues to use. In the meantime, the public would not forgive us if we left these offices of state empty."
Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson's former chief adviser, said in the last few moments that "inside the bunker, they're saying it's over". He added that the cabinet secretary is "organising process" for a new prime minister to be elected" and that "Regime change is here".
It is also being reported that Boris Johnson spoke with 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady. A No10 spokesperson confirmed that Johnson will stand down. A new Conservative Party leader is set to be installed by the time of the party conference in October, a Downing Street source said.
George Freeman, who was a minister until this morning in UK, has called for a caretaker prime minister. Accoirding to Sky News, he said: "Boris Johnson needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty & advise her to call for a caretaker prime minister.
"To take over today so that ministers can get back to work & we can choose a new Conservative leader to try & repair the damage & rebuild trust."