UK PM Boris Johnson Says Brexit Deal Is Possible By End Of July

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on June 15 held talks with the President of the European Council Charles Michel, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli via video-conferencing to take note of the progress being made to secure a deal by the end of 2020. According to reports, Boris Johnson during the online meeting said that there is no reason why a deal can't be secured by the end of July asking EU leaders to accelerate stalled talks.

President of the European Council Charles Michel responded to the comment Boris Johnson made during the meeting, when he urged EU leaders to 'put the tiger in the tank' and move forward with the deal. Michel took to his Twitter handle where he wrote, "Ready to put a tiger in the tank but not to buy a pig in a poke. Level playing field is essential." It seems that the deal is not moving forward as planned and there are differences between the two parties over certain areas, such as trade and security.

EU-UK meeting with @vonderleyen @EP_President & @BorisJohnson



A broad & ambitious agreement, in line with #EUCO guidelines, is in our mutual interest.



Ready to put a tiger in the tank but not to buy a pig in a poke. Level playing field is essential.https://t.co/uniMjyXvfb — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) June 15, 2020

Following the high-level meeting between Johnson and EU leaders, EU-UK issued a statement that read, "The Parties noted the UK’s decision not to request an extension to the transition period. The transition period will, therefore, end on 31 December 2020, in line with the provisions of the Withdrawal Agreement. The Parties welcomed the constructive discussions on the future relationship that had taken place under the leadership of Chief Negotiators David Frost and Michel Barnier, allowing both sides to clarify and further understand positions."

'Momentum is needed'

According to reports, so far four rounds of talks between chief negotiators had been completed and texts exchanged despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the meeting said that he is optimistic about a deal by the end of July saying that two parties are not too far apart, but what is needed is a bit of momentum to push it quicker.

