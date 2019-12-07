UK PM Boris Johnson's Selfie With TV Anchors Sparks Meme Frenzy

British Prime Minister Boris Johson couldn't have imagined that a selfie with popular TV anchors will spark a meme frenzy and invite criticism from some quarters. PM Johnson joined Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in their popular show This Morning on Thursday. The programme aired on Britain's ITV channel.

Thank you to Phillip and Holly at @thismorning - a good opportunity to talk more about our exciting vision for the country #GetBrexitDone pic.twitter.com/IoFuW1mscO — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) December 5, 2019

Feathers ruffled over security concerns

Johnson was spotted taking the selfie in a Huawei smartphone, which sparked row over national security. Several Western nations like the US has raised concerns over privacy and data breach in China-made Huawei devices which they allege leaves backdoor access to the Chinese government to snoop in. However, both the Chinese government and Huawei has vehemently denied such allegations.

Here is how people reacted to the photo:

This is a better selfie pic.twitter.com/1S4taN1ARO — John Earle TATSAC (@JEarleSkembear) December 5, 2019

This, apparently, is what rigorous scrutiny from the British media looks like. pic.twitter.com/iPlCBxgeom — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) December 5, 2019

I particularly loved it when you took them down to the local soup kitchen for a jolly and promised them five more years of days out like this. @thismorning pic.twitter.com/PoXe6i0wmj — EllyDavis 🇬🇧 🔶 (@EllyDavis) December 5, 2019

Phillip Schofield responds

Can I point out that if Mr Corbyn had asked for a selfie, we would have happily obliged. — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 5, 2019

Britain's second general election since 2017

The British leader will face voters on December 12 at a time when the United Kingdom finds itself in the middle of political turmoil over Brexit. Johnson faces stiff rivalry in opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Johnson has pitched his Conservative Party's campaign on having a clean break from the European Union (EU) and has asked voters for an outright majority to push his Brexit deal through Parliament and leave the EU on January 31.

