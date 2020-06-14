UK PM Boris Johnson Condemns 'racist Thuggery' After Protesters Clash With Officers

After clashes between Black Lives Matter protesters and the police forces, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has condemned the “racist thuggery” on June 13. He also added that “racism has no place” in the country but according to him the demonstrations that have been triggered by the tragic death of African American George Floyd in police custody in US, are “subverted” with violence and have even violated the government’s guidelines. UK Prime Minister has urged people to unite so that racial discrimination can be eradicated from the country.

Racist thuggery has no place on our streets. Anyone attacking the police will be met with full force of the law. These marches & protests have been subverted by violence and breach current guidelines. Racism has no part in the UK and we must work together to make that a reality. — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 13, 2020

According to international media reports, by the night of June 13, the law enforcement officers in the country had reported that they had arrested at least a hundred demonstrators for offenses ranging from breach of peace, assault on police officers and possession of offensive weapons. At one instance during the demonstration that included some far-right protesters acquired the Parliament Square and pelted police with bottles, cans and smoke canister. Moreover, in the evening, London ambulance service had reportedly said that they had treated over 15 people for injuries including two police officers.

‘Hijacked by extremists’

Just a day before criticising the ‘racist thuggery’, Johnson had said that the anti-racist protests have been ‘hijacked by extremists’ who were attacking the national monuments so that past can be ‘censored’. UK PM’s statement comes after a famous statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square was defaced last weekend amid the ‘Black Lives Matter’ demonstrations sparked by George Floyd’s death.

While calling the incident 'absurd and shameful’, Johnson said that the state is a reminder of the achievement in saving the country from fascist and racist tyranny. In a series of tweets, the UK PM also called Churchill a ‘hero’ and said that he fully ‘deserves his memorial’. On the hand, the demonstrators blame the former PM for policies that led to the death of millions during the famine in the Indian state of Bengal in 1943.

But it is clear that the protests have been sadly hijacked by extremists intent on violence. The attacks on the police and indiscriminate acts of violence which we have witnessed over the last week are intolerable and they are abhorrent. 7/8 — Boris Johnson #StayAlert (@BorisJohnson) June 12, 2020

