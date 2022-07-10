Nearly two months after former UK Treasury chief and UK PM Contender Rishi Sunak's wife, Akshata Murty, was accused of tax affairs and possessing a US permanent resident card, she has again landed in trouble as netizens spotted her using "expensive tea cups" at a time when the country is witnessing a massive tax surge. In the latest trouble, a widely shared video claimed that the footage was captured when she had gone outside her house to serve snacks and tea for the journalists, who were waiting for her husband's byte over the dramatic mass resignations of ministers on July 6.

Can't believe Rishi Sunak spends £38 on mugs, Akshata Murthy millionaire trying to copy Bo Jo for? Say what you want about walking tumble weed on legs but at least he had real mugs. 😂#GMB pic.twitter.com/QmtQwiD8Wp — Danielle Johnson (@DaniJ94) July 7, 2022

Though initially, the kind gesture of multimillionaire Murty attracted commendation from the social media users, the circumstances took a u-turn when someone spotted that the teacups belong to a brand named Emma Lacy that costs 38 pounds each (nearly Rs 3,600). "Many thanks to @RishiSunak’s wife who very kindly brought us tea and cookies outside her house! PS It was really good tea," Josh Gafson of Sky News shared the photographs with words of appreciation for Sunka's wife. Similar tweets were also made by the journalists who were waiting outside Sunak's house.

Netizens mixed reactions over Murty using expensive cups

Why not just say many thanks for the tea ☕ millionaire or not I would appreciate 👍 — H Pattinson (@HPattinson1) July 9, 2022

She is a billionaire! Net worth around £500 million equally to the Queen.

It's her choice... — Raj Augustine (@RajAugustine3) July 9, 2022

Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for 2 days!! I would e dropped it — Senay (@Plodge2001) July 6, 2022

Dont be jealous sister, 38£ is way cheaper for her she might have more expensive crockeries, you should focus on other things then begging for lime light, poor you — Girish Kotian (@liberalkimarro) July 9, 2022

However, several netizens were quick to criticise Indian-born Murty for using such expensive teacups. Some netizens claimed the cost of teacups could feed a family for two days. "Tone deaf!!! The price of that mug could feed a family for two days!!," a Twitter user named Senay wrote. "Can't believe Rishi Sunak spends £38 on mugs, Akshata Murthy millionaire trying to copy Bo-Jo for? Say what you want about walking tumbleweed on legs but at least he had real mugs," read the comment of another user.

It is worth mentioning here her husband, then UK Chancellor, launched trouble for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, by tendering his resignation with his colleague and health minister Sajid Javid last week. His abrupt decision led to the mass resignation of ministers which eventually led to the unceremonious exit of Johnson, who had proved his majority in the Parliament last month. According to Sunak, he has the support of more than 80 to 100 deputies and is the most "suitable candidate" for the post of UK Prime Minister.

Image: Twitter/@@JoshGafson1/AP