UK PM Johnson Ridicules His ‘Build Back Better’ Slogan With English Ale And Fish 'n' Chips

In a series of weird Twitter videos marketing British products, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson parodied his own post-COVID-19 'Build Back Better' tagline.

On October 3, Sunday night, Boris tweeted the first video from what appeared to be his hotel room at the Conservative Party convention in Manchester. In the Twitter video that was posted from his official handle, the prime minister can be seen raising a pint of traditional English ale in a classic mug-type glass and saying, "Build back bitter!"

In the subsequent post, which was updated on October 4, Monday evening, he unwraps a similarly traditional British supper of battered fish and real thick chips before proclaiming, "Build back better!"

Johnson and his Home Secretary, Priti Patel, went to a youth centre in the northwest city on October 3, Sunday morning, where they baked cakes while wearing aprons with the slogan "Bake Back Better."

Boris Johnson's catchy 'Build Back Better' motto has been taken up by politicians across the border, with US President Joe Biden branding his $3.5 trillion spending spree with the same name and his northern neighbour, Justin Trudeau, using it as an election campaign slogan.

BoJo’s team says supply shortage is good for wages

While Prime Minister Johnson's Twitter game is getting strong, the UK economy is on the verge of implosion. A shortage of workers in the transportation, agriculture, and meat processing industries is causing major disruptions, and the military is already interfering to ensure that petrol stations have enough supplies. The UK government is attempting to recast the crisis as a good news story for British workers, despite a supply-chain pressure that has hiked prices across the economy.

Image: Unsplash/AP