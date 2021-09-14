UK: PM Johnson To Unveil Winter Plan Rolling Out COVID-19 Booster Strategy For Elderly

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unfurl his plans about the COVID-19 booster shots for all the eligible adults over 50s as a part of the winter curb strategy of the novel coronavirus driven by the hypervirulent Delta variant surge. The UK PM will outline a plan which is likely to include the return of the ‘work from home’ measure along with other safety protocols during an address to the nation late 14 September, 10 Downing Street confirmed, according to the British press. British parliament ministers have reportedly been given the final advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the COVID-19 booster shots, the document read. The move will ensure that the National Health Service (NHS) is not overwhelmed by the winter uptick of the fresh infections that may lead to an increase in the numbers of hospitalisations.

“The pandemic is far from over, but thanks to our phenomenal vaccine program, new treatments, and testing we are able to live with the virus without significant restrictions on our freedoms. I will set out a clear plan for the autumn and winter, when the virus has a natural advantage, to protect the gains we have made,” UK Prime Minister Johnson said at a Downing Street press address.

Booster shot plan subject to 'criticism'

It is being reported that Johnson’s roadmap to winter tackling of the novel virus wave will retain the face masks mandate, health hygiene, physical distancing although no new lockdowns have yet been included owing to UK's rigorous inoculation campaign.

As the UK’s chief medical officers recommended ramping up the vaccination campaign by administering the COVID-19 shots among the younger 12 to 15-year-olds to ‘stop the spread’, the UK is considering booster shots for the most vulnerable population, and those with comorbidity at higher risk of contracting the Delta or the emerging Mu variant of concern which is being speculated of evading the COVID-19 vaccine.

Experts, scientists, and many in health communities have criticised the government’s plans of booster shots arguing that the vaccines should instead go to the elderly waiting to get the first shots, including in the low-income countries. The UK is expected to announce a single dose of the Pfizer vaccine in at least six months after a second COVID-19 shot, as per the British media reports. At least four of the UK’s chief medical officers have also insisted that the UK administration jabs children aged 12 to 15 with the first dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in order to deter cluster outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.

Lockdown 'last resort'

UK PM Johnson, in his address to the reporters, ruled out the prospects of lockdown when asked if his government was considering instating such a sweeping restriction if COVID-19 cases rise. Johnson responded that it would only be considered as a “last resort”. “We are in a very different place than where we were previously when other lockdowns were introduced, thanks to the success of our vaccine program and other things like therapeutic treatments for coronavirus. We would only ever consider those sorts of measures as a last resort and we will set out in more detail tomorrow what our approach will be should we see a significant increase in cases,” he told the British press reporters.