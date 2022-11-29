UK PM Rishi Sunak Says 'golden Era’ Of Relations Between Britain And China Is Over

The Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak on Monday stated that the "golden era" of UK-China relations is over and further urged for a fresh strategy toward Xi Jinping's administration. By using his first significant speech on foreign policy to warn of the escalating authoritarianism of Xi Jinping's administration, Sunak has signaled the end of the “golden era”. Besides this, the UK prime minister has voiced his support for demonstrators by denouncing Beijing's crackdown and the assault on a BBC journalist as police in China used force in an effort to suppress the biggest levels of civil disobedience seen in decades.

According to the BBC report, the UK PM has called the deeper economic connections of the UK-China from the previous decade "naïve". In his first statement on foreign policy, Sunak asserted that in order to compete effectively, the UK must now replace wishful thinking with "robust pragmatism." However, he cautioned against "Cold War rhetoric," saying that China's importance for the world must not be disregarded.

In addition to announcing that the UK's defence and security policy for the coming decade, known as the Integrated Review, will be revised in the new year, Sunak advised tightening diplomatic ties with China and referred to it as a "systemic challenge to our values and interests."

Britain's PM talks about the relationship between UK and China

Apart from this, the UK Prime Minister has refrained from labeling China a danger, but he did acknowledge that western nations could not ignore its influence on international affairs and capacity to assist with common problems like economic stability and climate change, The Guardian reported.

Furthermore, Sunak criticised previous UK administrations' policies toward China in strong words, vowing to oppose "short-termism or wishful thinking."

Addressing the dignitaries at the Lord Mayor's Banquet on Monday night, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said, quoting David Cameron, "The so-called ‘golden era’ is over, along with the naive idea that trade would lead to social and political reform.” He further issued a warning that Britain's opponents have been making "long-term" plans and that the UK needs to adopt a "longer-term view on China."

According to the British PM, “We recognise China poses a systemic challenge to our values and interests, a challenge that grows more acute as it moves towards even greater authoritarianism”. He added by saying, “Instead of listening to their people’s protests, the Chinese government has chosen to crack down further, including by assaulting a BBC journalist,” The Guardian reported.

It is pertinent to mention that a BBC reporter was arrested by police on Sunday while covering a demonstration in Shanghai. Police have also made a number of arrests. During his detention, the authorities assaulted and kicked him, and he was detained for a while before being let go.

Sunak also emphasised, “The media – and our parliamentarians – must be able to highlight these issues without sanction, including calling out abuses in Xinjiang – and the curtailment of freedom in Hong Kong.”

In the meantime, since becoming the Tory leader and UK Prime Minister last month, Sunak has been under pressure from Troy lawmakers to take a more aggressive position towards China.

(Image: AP)