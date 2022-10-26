UK PM Rishi Sunak's Cabinet: From New Members To Re-appointed Ones, Here's The Full List

Quick links:
Image: AP
Amid the political chaos and economic turbulence, the United Kingdom chose former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak as Britain’s first prime minister of colour. His appointment came nearly five days after the outgoing UK PM Liz Truss resigned saying, “I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party." Meanwhile, while choosing his Cabinet Ministers, Sunak, has proved several media reports "bogus" as he chose many ministers from the ousted Prime Minister Boris Johnson government and that of the UK's "45-day PM", Truss. Among the top leaders, he retained several of Truss's appointed ministers including Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt. He kept several senior figures in place, including Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Indian-origin Suella Braverman as interior minister.
“I fully appreciate how hard things are. And I understand, too, that I have work to do to restore trust after all that has happened. All I can say is that I am not daunted," Sunak said outside the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street residence.
Notably, UK's shortest-serving PM Liz Truss resigned from office on October 20, only 45 days after taking charge. Following her tumultuous tenure, her predecessor Boris Johson, who was unceremoniously 'ousted' as PM, had tried his best to become the next PM but failed in getting the support of 100 MPs-- which is considered as the threshold. Subsequently, Sunak has been declared the next PM to lead the country. He will be the first British prime minister with South Asian roots and its first Hindu leader — a milestone for a country with an extensive colonial past, and one that is still contested. In his first public statement, Sunak said “the United Kingdom is a great country, but there is no doubt we face a profound economic challenge.” “We now need stability and unity, and I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” said Sunak, who at 42 is Britain’s youngest prime minister in 200 years.