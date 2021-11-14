The crucial Conference of Parties (COP26) at Glasgow ended with large economies across the world making serious commitments to combat climate change and smaller nations raising severe concerns on the same. While there is still so much that needs to be done to save the planet, UK prime minister Boris Johnson on Sunday looked back at COP26 as the moment "humanity finally got real about climate change." In a 'serious breakthrough', the COP26 has kept the 1.5°C alive and made progress on coal, cars, cash and trees, Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Pledging to work continuously towards reaching targets of the Paris Agreement, Johnson also thanked the leaders, negotiators and campaigners for COP26. Talking about the noteworthy achievements at the climate summit, Johnson asserted that when the UK took over the presidency of COP26, 30% of the world was signed up to net zero. "Now, we've got almost the entire world, including all biggest polluters," he wrongly stated as China failed to pledge 'net-zero' emissions or any major commitments during the COP26.

We've made serious breakthroughs @COP26.



We've kept 1.5 alive and made huge progress on coal, cars, cash and trees.



And while there is still so much that needs to be done to save our planet, we'll look back at COP26 as the moment humanity finally got real about climate change. pic.twitter.com/Rf91HN4fS3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 13, 2021

Johnson also expressed gratitude to COP26 president Alok Sharma for his relentless work to bring the countries together. He also lauded all the countries that have answered the call to come together for the planet at COP26, he mentioned on Twitter. "There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years. But today's agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first-ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees," he wrote in a tweet.

There is still a huge amount more to do in the coming years. But today’s agreement is a big step forward and, critically, we have the first ever international agreement to phase down coal and a roadmap to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees. 3/4 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 13, 2021

Notably, the COP26 ended yesterday after a day's extension. Around 200 countries participated to adopt the Glasgow Climate Pact at ending of the 26th session, Xinhua reported.

Ugandan activist express concerns about repercussions of climate change

Climate activist from Uganda Vanessa Nakate has channelled fears of many climate campaigners and vulnerable countries while addressing a session at the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow on Thursday. Warning world leaders and businessmen of the severe repercussions of climate change as the major economies bounce back by year-end, Nakate challenged them to "prove us (activists) wrong." Talking about the fears of millions of activists, she asserted, "so, I hope you understand why (they) do not see the success that is being applauded within these halls."

She was referring to the questions raised by climate activists about the appropriate actions awaited to be undertaken to curb the lethal-level global warming. In her impassioned speech, Nakate also highlighted snippets from the last IPCC report, “The latest available science tells us that, in order to avoid the worst impacts of the climate crisis, we must reduce global Co2 emissions by somewhere between 7% and 11% this year and next year, and every year until we get to zero," 24-year-old Venessa said, as per AP.

Image: AP/PIXABAY