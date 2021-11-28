UK PM Warns Omicron Can Spread Among Those Fully Vaccinated, Enforces Fresh Guidelines

After two instances of the new Omicron COVID-19 strains have been discovered in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated on Saturday that the newly developed variant might transmit among the fully vaccinated people. Indicating the alarming situation, Johnson said that masks will be required in stores and on public transportation in England starting next week, BBC reported.

During a news conference, Johnson stated, “I must stress this, as always with a new variant, there are many things that we just cannot know at this early stage. But our scientists are learning more hour by hour. And it does appear that Omicron spreads very rapidly and can be spread between fully vaccinated people," CNN reported. Further, He went on to say that those who will be entering the nation will be subjected to PCR tests, and all connections of new variant instances would be required to self-isolate, even if they have been completely inoculated.

According to UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the two instances of Omicron variant have been detected in Chelmsford and the other in Nottingham, which was identified on Friday. Javid added that both the Omicron variant were connected to travel in southern Africa and are presently isolated at home.

New regulations implemented due to Omicron variant will be reassessed in 3 weeks

At the Downing Street news conference, PM Boris Johnson state that the new regulations will be reassessed in three weeks and he believes that during the time period they should have more evidence regarding vaccinations' "continuing effectiveness," as per BBC. He also stated that the nation will increase the booster campaign, in order to ensure that the maximum individuals are receiving a booster dose.

“We don't yet exactly know how effective our vaccines will be against Omicron, but we have good reasons for believing they will provide at least some measure of protection,” CNN reported, citing PM Boris Johnson. He has even expressed his "deep gratitude" to South African scientists for discovering this variation.

In addition to the United Kingdom, Germany has also confirmed its first two instances of the Omicron variety. The new COVID-19 strain has been classified as a source of concern by the WHO because it has a high number of mutations (32), potentially making it more communicable and deadly. The WHO has given it the name Omicron, which is the Greek alphabet's 15th letter.

Furthermore, in early November, the average number of daily reported COVID-19 cases in the UK started to rise significantly. On Saturday, a total of 39,567 new cases has been confirmed. While, according to the latest numbers provided by the Worldometer, the total number of confirmed cases in the nation is 1,01,10,408 whereas the total number of fatalities is 1,44,724.

(Image: AP/ Pixabay)