UK PM Warns Putin Of 'significant Consequences' Amid Tensions At Border With Ukraine

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed “deep concern” to Russian President Vladimir Putin over Moscow building up its troops presence on the border with Ukraine. As tensions continue to increase on the Russia-Ukraine border triggering concerns over Moscow’s invasion, Johnson and Putin spoke on Monday with the British PM reiterating the need to de-escalate the tensions through diplomatic means. However, Johnson also warned Putin of “significant consequences” of any “destabilising action” by Russia. Johnson also pledged the buildup of NATO forces in EU's periphery 'if Russia invades Ukraine'.

Ukraine, which shares borders with the European Union (EU) and Russia, is a former Soviet republic and shares deep social and cultural ties with Moscow. However, Moscow continues to seek guarantees against the eastward expansion of NATO and the deployment of weapons near its borders. While Putin stiffened his stance over the situation in Ukraine, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Sunday warned Russia of “serious consequences” if it invades Ukraine.

Additionally, Sputnik quoted Johnson as saying, "If Russia were so rash and mad as to engage in an invasion of sovereign territory of Ukraine there would be an extremely tough package of economic sanctions mounted by our allies, mounted by the UK. There would inevitably be the build up of NATO forces in the periphery regions." UK PM went on to say that Ukraine's invasion will be "catastrophic" for Russia and "for the whole world".

However, the Russian President said that the last war in the eastern part of the country where Moscow-backed rebels have been fighting Ukrainian troops since 2014, looked like a genocide, stated the British media outlet. According to the statement released by Downing Street following the Johnson-Putin call, UK PM “expressed the United Kingdom's deep concern over the build-up of Russian forces on Ukraine's border, and reiterated the importance of working through diplomatic channels to deescalate tensions and identify durable solutions".

“The prime minister emphasised the UK's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty, and warned that any destabilising action would be a strategic mistake that would have significant consequences,” added British PM’s office.

Russia continues troop build-up at Ukraine border

Meanwhile, despite US President Joe Biden warning Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the most recent video conference over Moscow’s invasion into Ukraine, a flatbed rail wagon reportedly sped through south-west Russia last week indicating a larger war with Ukraine. As per The Guardian report, onboard the flatbed wagon was a Buk-M1, which is the same medium-range surface-to-air missile system that became infamous in 2014 after a missile was fired from the region controlled by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine and downed a Malaysian airliner killing all 298 people on board.

