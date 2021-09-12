UK: Prince Andrew's Law Firm Questions 'defective Service' Of Legal Papers In Assault Case

About two weeks after Duke of York, Prince Andrew was served with legal papers relating to the Virginia Guiffre sexual assault case, attorneys on Saturday claimed that the service was "potentially defective." A UK-based law firm that is representing the Prince on this case on September 6 questioned the authenticity of the service of documents. They also raised the possibility of challenging the court's decision regarding this case, a letter in this regard written to Giuffre's attorneys mentioned.

Following the assertions, the US civil court on Monday will hold a pre-trial conference to argue over the service of documents in the case, the Associated Press reported. According to reports, on August 27, attorneys of Virginia Giuffre handed over the legal documents to an on-duty Metropolitan Police Officer at the main gates of Prince Andrew's home in Windsor.

As per reports, the man who was on duty to serve the papers arrived at the Royal Lodge at Windsor, Berkshire on August 26, BBC reported. The agent then asked for Prince's private security or anyone close to the authority. However, on receiving a negative response from the Royal Lodge authorities, the agent returned. He later arrived at Prince's Berkshire home to deliver the documents. On the same day, he was asked by the Head of Security to leave the papers with the police at the main gate. The delivery of the documents also meant that the Prince had to revert within 21 days of the court summons.

"We retreat that our clients reserve all the rights, including the contest the jurisdiction of the US courts (including on the bases of potentially defective service)," the Blackford attorneys representing Prince Andrew wrote.

Court Judge to oversee the banter over the delivery of papers

According to AP, US District Court Judge for Southern District of New York, Judge Lewis Kaplan will hold the first pre-trial conference via teleconference. Meanwhile, the plaintiff Virginia Guiffre's attorney David Boies told that "attorneys at Blackfords, who he has apparently instructed to evade and contest service, have confirmed that Price Andrew himself has notice of this lawsuit and is evaluating chances of success." Furthermore, "Even if Blackfords had not confirmed as much, any other conclusion would be implausible." He also added that media outlets across the world have reported the cases and published thousands of articles about the suit.

Prince Andrew Sexual Assault Lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed by Virginia Guiffre in August against Prince Andrew for sexually assaulting her. She is also an accuser of the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was later associated with Prince Andrew. As per reports, Virginia was trafficked to the UK by Epstein to establish a physical relationship with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old.

With inputs from AP

Image: AP/ Shutterstock (representative)