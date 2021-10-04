UK: Protestors Carry Out 3 Roadblocks In London Seeking Govt. Action On Home Insulation

Activists from Insulate Britain conducted three roadblocks in central London, resulting in dozens of arrests and confrontations with drivers stranded in rush-hour traffic, as per the reports of The Guardian. As they entered the fourth week of their campaign for government action on home insulation, 54 supporters had blocked Hanger Lane in north London, the Blackwall tunnel in south-east London and Wandsworth Bridge in south-west London, according to the climate activist group.

Insulate Britain issued a statement saying that they share the frustration of the people who are stuck on the roads. It further stated that the protests could end if the government makes a meaningful, trustworthy statement.

According to the Guardian, Insulate Britain released a statement:

"We share the frustration of the people being delayed on the roads today. Does our government know what to do? The disorder on the roads today suggests otherwise.

"The Insulate Britain protests could end immediately, the government has a choice: make a meaningful statement that we can trust on insulating our homes, or make the decision to imprison those people who are more scared of the destruction of their country than they are of fines or a six-month sentence."

"There is substantial disruption at all four places"

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department were soon dispatched, according to the police department. The force stated that there is substantial disruption at all four places with slow-moving traffic, while work is underway to remove those who have glued themselves to the road.

According to the most current update from the force, 38 arrests have been made. They consider protests of this sort inappropriate and are acting as fast as possible to minimise disruption to members of the public using the roads.

Insulate Britain appears to be altering its tactics by striking three vital road connections within London's metropolitan area. The crew has been focusing on M25 and M4 motorways connections into London, as well as the port of Dover, over the past three weeks.

Injunctions and arrests have not deterred demonstrators

Last Monday, the government obtained a new injunction prohibiting Insulate Britain members from disrupting traffic and access to major A-roads and highways in and around London. According to the Guardian, injunctions and arrests have not deterred the demonstrators, who have promised to continue their protests until the government complies with their requests.

Priti Patel, the Home Minister, is expected to propose legislation this week at the Conservative Party Conference to tighten down on climate activists who block roadways.

Image: Twitter/@InsulateLove