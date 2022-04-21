UK: Queen Elizabeth II Gets Her Own Barbie Doll To Celebrate Platinum Jubilee

In order to mark Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee, Barbie has decided to unveil a limited-edition doll of the British monarch. The doll, designed to capture the Queen's likeness, will be dressed in an ivory gown with a blue ribbon as it features details drawn from her past, Independent reported. In addition, the doll will have a recreation of the Fringe tiara worn by the Queen on the day of her wedding to Prince Philip. The sale of the limited-edition doll will begin on Queen's 96th birthday on April 21.

It is to mention here that Queen Elizabeth will celebrate her 70 years on the throne from June 2 to June 5. She will be marking her time as the longest-ruling monarch in British history. The toy brand has decided to make a limited-edition Barbie doll as part of their Tributes Collection, which honours famous and historical figures. The doll will have pink and blue ribbon recreated after ones given to Queen Elizabeth II by her father Geroge VI and grandfather, George V, as per the Independent report. The doll will be given in a box inspired by Buckingham Palace's throne room and will be printed with a crest-shaped logo and badge marking the 70th anniversary of the Queen's accession to the throne. As per the news report, the Queen Elizabeth II doll will be sold ahead of her Platinum Jubilee on 2 June at Amazon, Harrods, Hamley’s, Selfridges and John Lewis.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday in the UK from June 2 to June 5. Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin with the Trooping the Colour, the parade which will have the participation of over 1,400 soldiers, according to AP. The Platinum Jubilee celebrations will include a military parade, a day of horse racing and neighbourhood parties. A competition has also been planned to create a new dessert which will be eaten during the jubilee weekend. Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrating her 96th birthday on Thursday, 21 April in Sandringham estate in England. She is expected to stay at the estate's Wood Farm cottage for her birthday which is a personal sanctuary. She also marked her first Christmas after the death of her husband Prince Philip's in April 2021 in Wood Farm Cottage.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP