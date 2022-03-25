Last Updated:

UK: Queen Elizabeth's Photo Taken 70 Years Ago Shared To Mark Platinum Jubilee Countdown

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration is 70 days away now, on this occasion, the Royal Family revealed the first official image of Queen Elizabeth.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration week, which will be held in June is just 70 days away now. On this occasion, the Royal Family revealed an early image of Queen Elizabeth II, which was shot 70 years ago when she was coronated as the Queen. In the black and white image, the Queen is wearing the magnificent George IV State Diadem.

The image was shared by the Royal Family on its official Twitter account with the caption, "Over the next 70 days, as we countdown to the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, we’ll be sharing an image a day of The Queen each representing a year of Her Majesty’s 70-year long reign." It also stated, "1952: Just twenty days after The Queen’s Accession to the throne, Her Majesty sat for her first official photographs. Taken by Dorothy Wilding, the photographs were used as the basis for Her Majesty’s image on new coins, banknotes and stamps."

Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day weekend in June

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day weekend in June, according to the Sun. On Friday, June 3, the weekend will be extended by an extra day off. It is the first time in British history that a monarch has accomplished this significant milestone. The reign of Queen Elizabeth II began on February 6, 1952, with her coronation on June 2, 1953. Her Majesty's George IV diadem, which was made in 1821 and features 1,333 diamonds, was resized in 1902 by Queen Alexandra, who removed 11 diamonds to make it suit her smaller head.

In the meanwhile, for the first time, the Queen appeared on the cover of Vogue in an edition commemorating her Platinum Jubilee. For British Vogue's April issue, Queen Elizabeth II features alongside Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy. The cover of the magazine features the same photograph shared by the Royal Family featuring the Queen wearing the George IV State Diadem. Taylor-Joy wears a duplicate of the pearl-encrusted crown on the cover, which pays homage to the Queen's photograph.

Queen hopes to attend a memorial service for her late husband

On the other hand, Queen Elizabeth hopes to attend a memorial service for her late husband Prince Philip next week, who died last year in April. However, it has not been confirmed if she will be there or not, given her health conditions. She recently recovered from COVID-19.

