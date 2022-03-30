UK: Queen Makes First Public Appearance In Months To Honour Late Husband Prince Philip

The members of the British royal family joined Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday at the special Thanksgiving service to pay tribute to the life of the Queen's late husband, Prince Philip who died last year in April at the age of 99. The Queen had been unsure about attending, and she made the final decision in the hours leading up to the service, as per the reports of BBC. The Queen appeared for the first time in public since she was diagnosed with COVID-19 last month. After spending a night in the hospital last October and contracting COVID in February, the 95-year-old monarch has reduced her public appearances. However, she was actively involved in the service's preparations.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 30 guests were allowed to attend Philip's funeral in April last year. But the service on Tuesday permitted others to pay tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh. It was Prince Andrew's first public appearance since the sexual assault case against was resolved. The case in the United States brought by Virginia Giuffre, who alleged the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had repeatedly trafficked her to Andrew.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan preferred to stay home

While Philip's grandson Prince William and his wife Kate were in attendance with their young children, William's brother Prince Harry and his wife Meghan stayed home in the United States. Harry, who is no longer employed by the royal family, is embroiled in a legal battle with the British government about security procedures for him and his family when they visit the United Kingdom. A spokesperson stated that Harry intends to pay a quick visit to the Queen, who hasn't met Harry and his and Meghan's baby Lilibet, who was born nearly two months after Prince Philip died.

PM Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer were in attendance

The guests who were in attendance include Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, as well as representatives from European royal houses, including those from the Duke's homeland of Greece, according to BBC. Prince Philip and the Queen were married for 73 years.