UK: Dominic Raab May Face Private Criminal Prosecution By Family Of Harry Dunn

The United Kingdom foreign secretary, Dominic Raab may face private criminal prosecution as the family of Harry Dunn, the 19-year-old boy who was killed by the wife of a US intelligence officer intends to take him to court for allowing the accuse to leave the country. Harry Dunn was killed in a car accident on August 27 last year after he was hit by a car driven by Anne Sacoolas, a United States citizen and wife of an intelligence officer working at RAF Croughton, the highly sensitive US intelligence base in Northampton.

Harry Dunn's case and controversy that followed

The family of Dunn alleges that Dominic Raab allowed Anna Sacoolas to return to the United States while a police investigation in the United Kingdom was still on. The family also accuses Raab of misleading the parliament over Sacoolas' return to the United States. The family says that Raab had lied to them saying that he had requested the US embassy to waive the diplomatic immunity of Sacoolas on September 5. However, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) last week told the press that Raab didn't know about Dunn's case until after September 12.

According to reports, Raab had stated in the British parliament that the FCO had strongly objected to the US embassy reply saying that it would not waive Sacoolas' diplomatic immunity and she would be leaving the country imminently. However, the family has discovered a document disclosed by FCO that has a text from senior diplomat Neil Holland, then serving as the FCO’s director of protocol.

In the text written by Neil to his US counterpart on September 14, he says that now that the US embassy has decided to not waive off diplomatic immunity there's not much in keeping the family in the United Kingdom. he further added that they can take the family out of the country in the next flight available but also mentioned that it's not the FCO approving of their departure. Sacoolas returned to the United States on September 15, a day after the text was written.

(Image Credit: AP)

