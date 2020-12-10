UK regulators warn people with significant allergic reactions to refrain from inoculation

UK regulators have warned that people with a history of “significant” allergic reactions should refrain from Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 jab. The warning comes after two of the initial patients who were inoculated suffered reactions. In the aftermath, both the patients were sent to immediate treatment and are fine now, an NHS professional confirmed AP.

As per BBC, both of them were NHS workers, having a history of serious allergies and carried adrenaline pens with them. Both of them are believed to have had an anaphylactoid reaction, which involved the person getting a skin rash, breathlessness and occasionally drop in blood pressure. Doctors have opined the reaction to be non-fatal.

The chief executive of the UK regulatory body informed lawmakers about the two cases and said that allergies were not reported during the extensive trial of the vaccine before approval. Pfizer and BioNTech have said that they are in touch with the NHS and are looking into each case individually to identify the cause. The document published by the two companies also suggested that allergic people were not included in the trials.

The British regulators approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine on December 2, making way for the first vaccination drive in the West. The UK has set-up over 50 vaccination centres across the country and has also issued guidance for health practitioners about the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination programme. High-risk groups including doctors and other frontline workers have been prioritised for the vaccination drive that is being run by the National Health Service (NHS).

People with underlying health conditions, children, and pregnant women have been left out of the vaccination drive in the United Kingdom due to no data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines on these groups. The government has reportedly received 8,00,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine, which should be enough for 4,00,000 people given the two-dose process recommended by the firm. As per reports, the UK is expected to receive additional doses of the vaccine by the end of this year.

