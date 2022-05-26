UK Royal Family Unveils 'PJ The Corgi' Emoji To Mark Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration

As the United Kingdom is all set to mark Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, the Royal family has released a new emoji called 'PJ the corgi'. The Royal family has unveiled the emoji to help the people celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's jubilee on their official Twitter handle. The cartoon image of the cheerful dog will appear whenever the social media user tweets the hashtags, Platinum Jubilee, HM70, PlatinumPartyatthePalace, PlatinumJubileePageant pr TheBigJubileeLunch.

Meet PJ the corgi, our Jubilee emoji!



PJ will appear whenever you use #PlatinumJubilee #HM70 #PlatinumPartyatthePalace ⁰#PlatinumJubileePageant ⁰or #TheBigJubileeLunch and we’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/UyNVwCN9n9 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 26, 2022

The Royal family in a tweet said, "We’re hoping that as many of you as possible will use PJ to help celebrate the Jubilee here on Twitter." The corgi is also available in sticker form on Instagram which shows him wearing a crown and winking and has a dog collar saying '70.' Other stickers that have been introduced on Instagram include a guardsman and his horse enjoying a Jubilee tea, a crown, a popping bottle of champagne and bunting. Furthermore, the Royal family has announced that people can use a new filter that would enable them to try on a crown.

The Royal Family in their Instagram stories has also shared the process of using the stickers on the photo-sharing site. Notably, Queen Elizabeth II is known for her love of the short-legged dogs as she has owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, the Independent reported. Most of her pets have been descendants of her first corgi, Susan, that was presented to her on her 18th birthday in 1944. Presently, the British monarch owns three dogs, which include two corgi puppies named Muick and Sandy as well as an elderly dorgi called Candy which is a cross between a corgi and dachshund, as per the news report.

Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations

It is to mention here that Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee on February 6. The Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated with a four-day bank holiday in the UK from June 2 to June 5. Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin with the Trooping the Colour, the parade which will have the participation of more than 1,200 soldiers, according to the statement released by the Royal family. A Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral. Great Paul on June 3. Members of the Royal family will attend the Derby at Epsom Down on 4 June. Furthermore, more than 60,000 people have registered to host Big Jubilee Lunches on the Platinum celebration weekend, with events like world record attempts for the longest street party, back garden BBQs.

