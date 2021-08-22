UK Scientists Examine 'fractional Doses' To Save COVID Vaccine For Rest Of The World

Scientists in the UK are examining whether smaller doses of the COVID-19 vaccine could be used as part of booster programmes. According to The Guardian, the use of so-called “fractional doses” has been proposed by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), which advises the UK government. ‘Fractional doses’ are expected to ensure that precious supplies can immunise as many people as possible in parts of the world where there are shortages, while still providing high levels of protection from the deadly virus.

Members of the JCVI are interested in the idea as lower doses of vaccines to tackle other diseases have been used in times of shortage. The committee is expected to rule out an immediate booster vaccine programme for all adults as it waits for more research to emerge. This could start by next month as hospital admissions and deaths from the virus rose slightly last week. The UK has recorded about 100 deaths each day.

Currently, the University Hospital Southampton is overseeing the ongoing Cov-Boost trial and they are studying the effect of using lower doses in booster jabs. The research has been funded by the government’s vaccine task force and the National Institute for Health Research. Its findings will inform the JCVI’s decisions about an autumn booster programme, alongside data from other trials and studies.

'To immunise more people with same supply'

Health experts are examining the safety and side effects of different doses, as it is possible that lower amounts of vaccine could boost immune responses while reducing the risk of side effects. Different vaccines could also behave in different ways. Some experts would also like to see more studies commissioned because of the potential to help with global vaccine supplies.

While speaking to the media outlet, David Hunter, a professor of epidemiology and medicine at Oxford University, said that the basic idea is to immunise more people with the same supply. He added that it is plausible that booster shots could be given at a lower dose than first and second shots. He also went on to inform that studies are underway for several COVID-19 vaccines to assess this.

If a lower dose proves to only slightly diminish efficacy, then national regulators will need to consider the potential international benefits of increasing the number of shots available, Hunter said. He added that it will be critical that this be done in a way that does not cause vaccine hesitancy due to a perception that the reduced dose shots are inferior. It is worth noting that as of now, the JCVI is planning to start an immediate booster vaccine programme for all adults, starting with the people who are most vulnerable to the virus.

(Image: Unsplash/Pixabay)

