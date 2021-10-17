UK: Scotland Yard Reveals Name Of Suspect In Conservative MP David Amess' Assassination

The terror suspect being held on suspicion of murdering British MP David Amess is named Ali Harbi Ali, according to Sky News report. The 25-year-old, who is a British citizen of Somali origin is understood to have eluded the security services previously. The inquiry into MP's assassination is still in its early stages, so this could alter if new information becomes available. Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service have been conducting searches at three locations in the London region, one of which has already been completed.

Sir David, the senior Conservative MP for Southend West, UK, was attacked in a Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, while holding a weekly constituency surgery. The suspect was apprehended at the scene of the incident on October 15, and after being given a warrant of additional detention under the Terrorism Act at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday evening, police will be able to detain him in jail until October 22. The detained individual was previously known to the government's Prevent Programme, which aims to prevent radicalization, according to a Whitehall source.

Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Police to lead the investigation of MP assassination

Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Policing is leading the inquiry into the attack. Police earlier stated in the early hours of Saturday that they are not looking for anyone else in relation to Sir David's death, but that their investigations are ongoing, Sky News reported. Many Somali organisations and community leaders issued a message of condolences, saying they were "shocked and grieved by the terrible brutality perpetrated upon an innocent MP." Following Sir David's death on Friday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among those who expressed "shock and sadness." On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer paid their respects at the crime scene.

The father of five had been an MP for 38 years, and while he had never had a government position, he was known for championing his constituents' issues. He was a social conservative, an early eurosceptic, and an animal rights and anti-fuel poverty crusader. After being approached by a constituent who suffered from the excruciating ailment, Sir David spent years raising awareness of endometriosis.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AMESSD_SOUTHEND/TWITTER