UK Secretary Warns Mark Zuckerberg Might End Up In Jail If Firm Fails To Follow New Law

Nadine Dorries, the UK Culture and Digital Secretary have warned that Mark Zuckerberg might end up in prison if Facebook does not follow new online safety legislation. Nadine Dorries informed that she has decided to put social media companies like Facebook on notice with her Online Safety bill, Independent reported. According to the online safety bill, social media companies will be forced to take action on illegal content. The announcement of Nadine Dorries comes as the UK government on Friday said that the bill had been strengthened with the addition of new criminal offences.

Social media giants bosses could end up in prison

Speaking to Times Radio, UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries was asked whether Meta head Mark Zuckerberg could end up in jail if his company does not follow the new rule, Independent reported. In response, Dorries insisted that the bill would be a "notice" to the online platforms. She was again asked the question of whether the senior executives of the social media giant would end up in prison if they do not comply with the new online safety legislation, she said, "absolutely." Dorries also disagreed with the age verification criteria online and insisted that young people use the internet for purchasing clothes.

As per the Independent report, Andy Burrows, head of child safety online policy at the NSPCC, has differed from the view of Nadine Dorries. Burrows stressed that the government's proposals would not result in the tech senior executives being "liable" for the effects of "failing to prevent grooming." Burrows added that action could only be taken against the tech bosses after they do not succeed in disseminating information to the regulator.

UK government announces strengthening of Online Safety law

The UK government in the press release on 4 February, announced that the Online Safety Bill has been beefed up with a new list of criminal content for tech firms to remove as a priority. According to the government press release, the list includes "online drug and weapons dealing, people smuggling, revenge porn, fraud, promoting suicide and inciting or controlling prostitution for gain." The government stated that the laws in the UK have been strengthened with new criminal offences and measures in order to protect people online. As per the new legislation, social media companies will be forced to remove harmful illegal content and criminal acts on their sites in a quick manner.

"This government said it would legislate to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online while enshrining free speech, and that’s exactly what we are going to do. Our world leading bill will protect children from online abuse and harms, protecting the most vulnerable from accessing harmful content, and ensuring there is no safe space for terrorists to hide online," Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said in the press release.

Image: AP