UK Seeks UN Security Council Vote On Vaccine Equity Resolution

Britain, on February 25, called for a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) vote on a resolution about improving COVID-19 vaccination in war-torn or impoverished nations. Calling for “solidarity” and “equity” amidst pandemic, the British administration also urged developed nations and those in possession of vaccine jabs to donate them to countries in need. Now, the UNSC has 24 hours to vote and declare results on the same.

If approved, this would be the council's second resolution on the pandemic. The first one, passed in July last year, called for an immediate ceasefire in war zones to curb the spread of coronavirus. Negotiations on the wording of the resolution took a week and were slowed by Russia and China, both of which currently have tense relations with Britain.

The draft came following a ministerial meeting on vaccines between the British administration and UNSC officials. The UK, which is nearing its inoculation goal, is hoping for unanimous approval of the resolution, as a sign of the international community moving towards greater unity in fighting the coronavirus pandemic. In the draft, UK called for “strengthening national and multilateral approaches” in order to facilitate equitable and affordable access to vaccines in “armed conflict situations, post-conflict situations and complex humanitarian emergencies."

Read:Brazil Signs Vaccine Deal With Indian Company

Read: Over 53,000 Get Coronavirus Vaccine Jab In Maharashtra

US calls for global immunisation

Meanwhile, reiterating calls for global immunization further, US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen, on January 25, said that advanced nations should work in unison not only to boost pandemic recovery but also help poor nations acquire COVID-19 vaccines. In a missive addressed to G20 finance leaders, Yellen emphasised that the first step to help the global economy bounce back was to stop the coronavirus from spreading with worldwide immunisation. "A rapid and truly global vaccination program is the strongest stimulus we can provide to the global economy," she said.

Yellen also called for “multilateralism” saying that "no one nation alone can declare victory over these crises.” Many lower and middle-income nations have repeatedly blasted first-world countries for hogging COVID-19 vaccines. Their call has been echoed by global bodies like the WHO and IMF. Addressing the same, Yellen that it could lead to further loss of lives and delay the economic recovery.

Read: US Treasury Secretary Calls For Global Immunisation, Asks G20 To Help Poor Nations

Read: EU Leaders At Standoff Over 'vaccine Passport' As COVID-19 Cases Continue To Soar