UK Student Captures 'really Bright UFO' Hovering Over Devon Seafront At Night

A student in Devon recently captured pictures of what he claimed was a UFO that hovered above the sea for 10 seconds before “vanishing” at speed. According to Daily Mail, the strange object with four bright lights in a triangular-shaped formation was captured lingering in the sky by Mattew Evans. The 36-year-old, from Devon, UK, revealed that he spotted the bright unidentified object while peeping out of his top-floor flat window last week.

Evans managed to take a picture of the strange object, however, he said that within seconds the suspect object whizzed off into the distance. He reportedly said that when the object came across the horizon, it wasn’t moving like a plane. Evans said that it was moving a lot slower and went up and down for a bit before hovering a good 10-seconds.

The student added that while the mysterious object quickly vanished, it was “really bright” and stayed long enough in the sky to give him time to pull out his phone and click pictures. Evans went on to say that didn’t know what it could be, which is why he decided to take a picture. “It’s hard to place it so I suppose it is an unidentified flying object,” he said.

US Intelligence’s UFO report

Meanwhile, the sighting comes as the US government has officially weighed in on apparent UFO activity off the coast of America. Last month, the Pentagon released a much-anticipated report in which officials said that they studied more than 140 military UFO sightings or what the government called “unidentified aerial phenomena”. The report said that some incidents could be the result of technical errors in sensors or observers. It also added that the UAP reported: “probably do represent physical objects” since they were registered across multiple sensors.

The intelligence officials were only able to identify a “large, deflating balloon” with “high confidence”. The others remain “unexplained,” the report read. The officials, however, drew few other conclusions and instead highlighted the need for better data collection about what’s increasingly seen by Democrats and Republicans as a national security concern.