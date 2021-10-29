Amid the growing dispute over post-Brexit fishing rights, the United Kingdom has criticised the "unjustified" threat by France and summoned French ambassador Catherine Colonna. France has reportedly told the British government that they will be barring British fishing vessels if no agreement is reached on fishing licenses within November 2.

Reacting to the issue, UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has requested a meeting with Catherine Colonna, French Ambassador to the United Kingdom, on October 29, asking her to clarify "disappointing and disproportionate threats."

I have instructed Europe Minister Wendy Morton to summon the French Ambassador to the UK for talks tomorrow to explain the disappointing and disproportionate threats made against the UK and Channel Islands. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 28, 2021

Things escalated after a British fishing boat was detained by France during a check off the coast of Le Havre on Thursday. According to French authorities, the confiscated vessel did not have a license. Although the Environment Secretary of the British government, George Eustice, has argued that the European Union granted the boat a license and that it is "unclear" why it was pulled from the EU's list afterwards, the BBC reported.

The UK-France fishing dispute

Furthermore, France has been enraged at the UK and Jersey's decision on the implementation of a new licensing system requiring French fishing boats to prove whether they had a history of fishing in Jersey's seas in order to receive a permit to operate in the region during the month of May.

However, the dispute surged last month when the UK and Jersey rejected fishing licenses to hundreds of French vessels, claiming that this was a violation of the Brexit accord. As a consequence, France has warned it will restrict British vessels from several French ports next week and increase inspections, security, and other controls on any British vessels and trucks travelling between France and the UK. In addition, France has threatened to stop electrical supply to Jersey, a British Crown territory.

According to the Associated Press, French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that British officials had approved more fishing permits after weeks of negotiations, but it only comprises half of what France believes it is "entitled to." The French government has also asked the EU for European-wide measures to push the UK to stick to its declared commitments under the Brexit deal.

Meanwhile, out of 47 requests during the most recent batch of licensing applications, the UK government had given just 12 permits for smaller vessels under 12 metres long for fishing in its territorial waters by the end of September. As per the BBC, French marine minister Annick Girardin remarked that the British government should not deprive the French of their fishing rights for political reasons.

