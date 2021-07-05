UK Teens Use TikTok Hacks To Create Fake COVID-19 Positive Test Reports To Bunk School

In a bizarre viral trend going on TikTok, UK teenagers are picking up hacks and tips to produce fake COVID-19 positive tests as an excuse to bunk school. There is an ongoing rain of Clips of young people applying various liquids to lateral flow tests that have racked up millions of views on the popular video app.

Videos are being uploaded under hashtags which are offering ridiculous suggestions. Among several viral hashtags, there are - #fakecovidtest, which has gathered more than 6.5 million views. Also, another dedicated account @.fakecovidtests has been gaining more than 20,000 followers since its inception.

While talking to the media, Geoff Barton, General Secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders has warned that the trend is “massively unhelpful” and has urged the parents to ensure that tests are not being misused. “We are sure this involves a very small minority of pupils, and that for the most part the tests are used correctly,” Barton told iNews UK.

While speaking on the issue, a TikTok spokesperson told the publication that the platform removes misinformation related to COVID-19. He also added that the social media platform has joined hands with vigilant specialists, who are tracking and removing any misinformation, especially on Covid-19.

“Our community guidelines make clear that we remove content which includes misleading information that causes harm, including medical misinformation related to Covid-19, and anti-vaccine disinformation more broadly. Since the start of the pandemic, we have worked to provide our community with access to trusted information, and through our partnership with Team Halo, scientists from all over the world have shared how vaccinations are created and tested for safety.”

The Viral Trend

In order to encourage kids from staying away from school, the viral TikTok handles are suggesting products like apple sauce, Coca-Cola, vinegar, hand sanitiser, and kiwi fruit apply to the tests in the hope of testing positive for COVID-19.

Teenagers have also gone as far as using Calpol cough medicine, lemon juice, orange juice, Lynx deodorant, and Dior aftershave on rapid antigen tests. As per an Independent fact-checking organisation Full Fact, fizzy drinks and fizzy drinks and acidic fruits can appear to break the test into displaying what looks like a positive result.

While speaking to Full Fact, Associate professor in Biomedical Technology at the University of Reading Dr. Alexander Edwards has clarified that if the lateral flow device (LFD) is used for purposes other than it is allotted for, then one should expect a “silly result.”