UK: This Restaurant Has A Job That Pays Rs 50,000 For Tasting Potatoes And Meat

A British restaurant company is looking for a paid 'Pro-Tato Tester' to evaluate the latest addition to its Sunday roast menu. The Botanist, which has chains across England, is hiring a professional roast reviewer to ensure that its new family-friendly shared roast is at its finest. It is offering a hefty salary of 500 euros (about Rs 50,000) to taste the roasted potatoes and Yorkshire puddings.

The Botanist shared ad on Instagram

The restaurant shared the ad on Instagram with the caption, "Dream Job alert! Can you appreciate a good roast potato?

If you know what makes a special spud or a how-to build roast worth a boast, then we have got the perfect weekend job for you! We're on the hunt for a paid roast reviewer who will make sure our new sharing roast is always share-worthy! The role has been created to ensure our ‘family-style sharing roasts' are up to their Sunday Best."

The restaurant has conducted a testing session on September 19, the lucky candidate chosen for the delectable role will take part in a session with up to five of their friends and family. The candidates have to submit a 500-word review of the food and apart from this, the contestants have to make a minute-long video for social media platforms like TikTok or Instagram.

In the application, candidates must share which branch is closest to them and write a 500-word essay on why they would make the ideal 'Pro-Tato Tester' to be considered for the position, according to Mirror. After that, they must reveal which site they will use to publish their review. The deadline for applications is September 12, 2021. The winner will be awarded 500 euros (Rs 50,000).

Executive Chef's statement

According to a digital magazine, James Scott, the Executive Chef of Botanist said that the one thing they have really missed over the previous year is sitting down and sharing a roast with their 'nearest and dearest.' The restaurant's most recent menu was based on the concept of sharing. He is hoping the 'Pro-Tato Tester' will be able to assist the restaurant in making sure the roast is always worth sharing. The restaurant has actively collected feedback from every plate served via their Yumpingo tablets via a brief end-of-meal survey, so this job is a natural extension of how crucial feedback is to them in ensuring that every roast is worth sharing.

(Image Credits: @thebotanistuk/Instagram)