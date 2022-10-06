UK: Three Stabbed Near Liverpool Street Station In A Shocking Day Light Attack

At least three people were stabbed with a knife in a tragic incident on Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station on Thursday morning in the UK, while one other person was pushed to the ground by an unidentified assailant, according to reports. UK Police in a statement said that it was an ongoing situation in east London. Multiple people have been injured and were "lying on the floor," the eyewitnesses said. The attack reportedly may not be terror-related. All three victims were rushed to hospital with injuries, according to the City of London Police.

“We received reports of three stabbings & a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46 am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am," said A City of London Police spokesperson in their first statement. “Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated. This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related," he added.

Liverpool Street Station cordoned off

The entire area near the Liverpool Street Station was cordoned off as traffic was diverted on the busy road. Eyewitness accounts relayed that the perpetrators just took a knife and started stabbing people at random. The motive was still unknown. One eyewitness told the Standard on the ground that there was a “fair” amount of blood strewn on the road as paramedics and first responders attended the crime scene.

“I saw it from a bus. There was a fair amount of blood visible but the casualties were hidden behind a white screen. There were lots of paramedics over someone on the floor," the person who was not named by the paper said. London Ambulance Spokesman reportedly iterated that it responded immediately to the stabbing in Bishopsgate, central London. “We sent a number of resources including three ambulance crews, two advanced paramedics, two incident response officers, a clinical team manager and members of our Tactical Response Unit," it said. Police initially suspected a robbery case but have not officially revealed the motive behind the stabbing.