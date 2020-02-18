UK To Evacuate Citizens From Quarantined Japan Cruise Amid Coronavirus Spread

After the United States evacuated its citizens from the quarantined cruise ship off the Japanese coast, the United Kingdom has decided to follow the suit and repatriate British nationals. The British government announced on February 18 that it will arrange a flight to evacuate its citizens from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship on which at least 450 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

Canada, Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea have already announced that they will evacuate all of their citizens from the ship. The total of infected persons onboard the quarantined cruise ship has increased to 454 with 99 new cases, as per the latest report. The Diamond Princess cruise is docked in Yokohama, a port city close to Tokyo, and will be under quarantine till February 19.

Earlier on February 17, 40 US citizens, who were infected with the deadly virus, have been evacuated using two chartered flights from Tokyo's Haneda Airport. Around 380 Americans were present on the ship of which 340 were transported from Yokohama port to the airport on 14 buses, informed Japan’s Defense Minister Taro Kono.

Read: China: Gym Instructors Livestream Their Workout Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Emperor's birthday celebration cancelled

In view of the coronavirus threat, Japan has also decided to cancel a public gathering to celebrate the birthday of its new Emperor Naruhito. The imperial household agency, in a statement, said that the visit by the general public to the palace for Emperor’s birthday has been cancelled in light of “various situations”.

The decision to cancel the gathering comes after the government warned its citizens to avoid crowds and “non-essential gatherings”. Japan’s Health Minister Katsunobu Kato has urged the public, especially elderly and those with pre-existing conditions, to avoid non-urgent, non-essential gatherings.

Read: Singapore Airlines To Cut Flights As Coronavirus Outbreak Hits Demand

According to the latest report, 1,886 new cases of coronavirus infections and 98 more deaths have been confirmed, taking the total death toll because of the deadly virus to 1,868. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, other countries, including Japan and the Philippines, have also now reported deaths related to COVID-19.

Read: Maldivians Evacuated From Coronavirus-hit Wuhan Discharged From ITBP To Return Home

Read: Diamond Princess Cruise Ship In Japan Confirms 99 New Cases Of Coronavirus

(With agency inputs)