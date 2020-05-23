UK To Introduce 14-day Quarantine For International Travellers From June 8

The United Kingdom is all set to introduce compulsory quarantine for those entering the country from June 8 and will impose fines if they break the rules, said Priti Patel, Interior Minister. The details of the plans are yet to be announced but the rule will require people arriving from abroad to self-isolate, which will include British citizens as well. According to reports, the decision has attracted criticism from business groups, airlines, and politicians in the country.

Priti Patel while talking to the press said that the United Kingdom has passed its peak and the steps taken are to ensure that imported cases don't reignite the outbreak. According to reports, people who violate the quarantine could be charged with fines up to $1,218 and may also face prosecution. The new quarantine rule will not be applied to people who arrive in the country from the Republic of Ireland.

As per reports, the French government has not taken the decision with an open heart with the Paris interior ministry warning of reciprocal measures against those arriving from the United Kingdom. Airlines operating out of Britain has called the decision 'idiotic' as they feel that it will hamper international travel to the United Kingdom.

COVID-19 in UK

The United Kingdom is currently the worst-affected country in Europe with over 2,55,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 36,000 deaths to date, according to figures by Johns Hopkins University. The mortality rate in the country remains much higher than its peers in the region.

(Image Credit: AP)