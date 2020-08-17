UK Urges Elderly, Black And Asian Minority Groups To Sign Up For COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

In a bid to boost efforts to find a working coronavirus vaccine, Britain government on August 17 reportedly urged elderly people and Black and Asian minority groups to sign up to a vaccine trial registry. According to a study, the. Minority ethnic groups were two to three times more likely to have had COVID-19 compared to white people in England. The study also noted that disproportionate numbers of people from minority groups have died from the disease.

The UK government reportedly said that it was particularly keen for over 65s, frontline healthcare workers and people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds to sign up. While urging volunteers from aforementioned groups, Kate Bingham, who is the chair of the UK Vaccine Taskforce, said that they need more people from many different backgrounds so that the country can call on for future studies.

She further reportedly added that protecting those at risk is the only way the country can put an end to the unprecedented pandemic. She also added that the UK has to find a vaccine quickly to protect those who need it.

No coronavirus vaccine candidate has yet been proven effective against the disease, however, around 20 clinical trials are currently underway. According to international media reports, Britain, at present, has more than 100,000 volunteers, who have signed up to take part in vaccine trials. However, the UK’s business ministry reportedly said that they need more people to make sure that the vaccine candidate shots work for everyone.

Russia to roll out vaccine by August end

Meanwhile, the Russian Health Ministry, on August 15, confirmed that the country has already initiated the production of its COVID-19 vaccine, a development that comes days after Moscow announced ‘world’s first COVID-19 vaccine’. Named Sputnik V, the clinically approved vaccine against the novel coronavirus has been manufactured by the Gamaleya Research Institute in collaboration with the Russian Health Ministry. According to reports, the vaccine, which is the first to go for production, will be rolled out by the end of this month.

Despite its fast-paced production, the drug continues to draw scepticism from around the world with many asserting that the Russians may have put prestige before safety. However, dismissing their claim, Russian President Vladimir Putin had asserted that one of his daughters had been given the vaccine developed by the country after which she felt better.

(Image: Rep/Unsplash)

