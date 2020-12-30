UK Wants To Buy Cheap Drones In Wake Of Azerbaijan's Victory In Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict

Following Azerbaijan’s victory over Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the United Kingdom’s military is expected to embark on a new armed drone programme. UK defence officials believe that Azerbaijan had used Turkish drones in the six-week war and their controversial use of technology was crucial in defeating the Armenians. Now, according to The Guardian, the UK defence officials said that Britain wanted to procure its own cheaper drones as part of the five-year defence review due to be unveiled early in 2021, despite warnings about the risks of the proliferation of deadly unmanned aircraft.

Previously, the UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace had said that the Turkish TB2 drones were an example of how unmanned aircraft were now “leading the way”. He said that the drones have been responsible for the destruction of hundreds of armoured vehicles and even air defence systems. However, it is also worth noting that there is reported video evidence that suggests the drones had also killed many people in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The TB2 drones, which are manufactured by Baykar Makina, cost around $1million to $2million. They are far less than the near $20 million per drone paid by the British military for a fleet of 16 high-end, next-generation Protector drones manufactured by US specialist General Atomics. The unmanned aircraft have a much shorter operating range of up to 150 km, however, they are able to loiter in the air for up to 24 hours.

READ: BSF Foils Pakistan's Attempt To Air-drop Weapons; Ingressing Drone Sent Back Packing

READ: Yemen Rebels: Fighters Shot Down Saudi-run Drone Near Border

Cheaper drones could fuel conflict

As they are cheaper, the UK military can also afford to lose some in action. Experts believe that the UK’s drone plans would legitimise a technology that could promote conflict in disputed areas. According to reports, Director of NGO Drone Wars UK Chris Coles said that civil society groups have been warning for some time that because drones lower the cost of warfare, they are likely to fuel this type of “bitter, lethal conflict between neighbouring states”.

Meanwhile, as a navigation system from Garmin was found in a damaged TB2 drone, the company said that its product was “not designed or intended for military use”. Back in October, Canada had also suspended exports to Turkey of targeting gear made by Ontario-based Wescam- a subsidiary of a US firm- after they were found in a TB2 drone. A report released by the Armenian National Committee of America had also revealed that two possible British components, a fuel pump and bomb rack missile, were used during the conflict.

(Image: @AceJacee/Twitter)

READ: Azerbaijan Reports Attack On Its Troops In Nagorno-Karabakh

READ: UK Expert: Coronavirus Transmission Has Gone Up A Gear