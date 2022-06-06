UK: Who Could Replace Boris Johnson As Next PM If Tory Leader Loses No-confidence Vote?

In a major blow to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Tory leader's future as the country's premier is in jeopardy, with a no-confidence vote against his leadership set to take place on Monday night. According to reports, Tory MPs are prepared to vote on PM Johnson's future after more than 54 of them submitted letters expressing their dissatisfaction with his leadership. If a majority of his party votes in favour of him, Johnson will be protected from the further challenges for a year under current party rules. However, a leadership contest will be triggered if the UK PM fails to garner the majority of his party's votes.

With that being said, there are several prominent leaders who could replace Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the country, if he is ousted from Downing Street. Johnson was appointed as the country's Prime Minister in 2019. However, he has been under immense pressure following parties held in his Downing Street office and residence when the country was under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Leaders who could stand to replace Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister

Rishi Saunak: For months, the Chancellor of the Exchequer has been heavily touted to be considering a run for the apex post. Since early 2020, Sunak has been in Number 11, having been promoted from a junior ministerial position to one of the most prominent cabinet positions.

Liz Truss: The foreign secretary has been regarded as one of the possible successors to Johnson and surveys have suggested that she is popular among Conservative party members. She has been a member of parliament since 2010 and rapidly rose through ministerial ranks. She has served in the cabinet for the longest time, having held posts under Prime Ministers David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson.

Sajid Javid: The incumbent health secretary has held almost every senior cabinet position including the home secretary, housing secretary, business secretary and culture secretary. Earlier in 2016 as well as in 2019, he stood for the leadership role, but could not garner enough support to make the final run-off.

Jeremy Hunt: The current chair of the Health and Social Care Select Committee was Boris Johnson's opponent in the head-to-head run-off in the last Conservative leadership race in 2019. Following the election, Johnson startled many by dismissing Hunt from the post of the Foreign Secretary. Meanwhile, Hunt's supporters believe that his popularity as a candidate stems from his lack of ties to Johnson's cabinet.

Dominic Raab: He stepped in as acting Prime Minister when Johnson was diagnosed with COVID in the spring of 2020. His current position as both justice secretary and deputy prime minister makes him one of the strongest candidates for the top post.

Tom Tugendhat: The current chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee was the first leader to put forward his name for Conservative leadership if PM Johnson is ousted. Tugendhat, a former soldier, has been vocal in his criticism of the government's handling of the Afghanistan issue and might become a leader for the One Nation conservative wing. However, he is yet to hold any ministerial office in the country.

PM Johnson to address Tory MPs ahead of no-confidence vote

It is pertinent to mention here that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will be addressing Tory MPs ahead of a no-confidence vote in an attempt to save his premiership. According to reports, the Prime Minister will address the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers ahead of Monday's no-confidence vote. Several Conservative lawmakers have raised concern over PM Johnson's leadership as the country is battling recession, rising fuel & food prices, and other pressing issues.

