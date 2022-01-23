UK Will Not Send Troops But Will 'stand Shoulder To Shoulder' With Ukraine: Dy PM Raab

Amid soaring tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the UK has clarified that it will not send its troops to Ukraine but added that will stand "shoulder to shoulder" with Kyiv. While speaking to Sky News on Sunday, UK Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said it is "extremely unlikely" British troops will be sent to the Russian border.

The UK minister further warned Moscow of invoking economic sanctions if it tries to invade Ukraine or destabilise the government. "We will support them in defending themselves. We are standing shoulder to shoulder saying there will be very serious consequences if Russia takes this move to try and invade and also install a puppet regime," Sky News quoted Raab as saying.

"It's extremely unlikely we would do that but what we can say is we're already willing and engaging in training programmes to support Ukrainians defending themselves, that's absolutely right," British Deputy PM Raab added when asked about the country's decision to send its troops to Kyiv.

Earlier on Saturday, a release was issued by the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office wherein it accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of trying to install a "pro-Russian leader" in Ukraine. The United Kingdom also accused that the Putin government has links with some of the well-known leaders in Ukraine.

"We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate," the British Foreign Office said in a release on January 22.

Russia refutes UK's claim of installing a puppet government

"We have information that the Russian intelligence services maintain links with numerous former Ukrainian politicians including-- Serhiy Arbuzov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine, Andriy Kluyev, First Deputy Prime Minister from 2010-2012, Vladimir Sivkovich, former Deputy Head of the Ukrainian National Security and Defence Council (RNBO), and Mykola Azarov, Prime Minister of Ukraine from 2010-2014," the release added.

However, reacting to the statement released by the UK, former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev, who was named in the list of possible candidates, told The Telegraph that he was amazed to see his name designated as "potential candidate" as he has been on the Russian sanctions list since 25 December 2018.

Calling the reports complete "nonsense", the Russian Foreign Ministry accused the UK of fabricating the facts and termed it an effort by Western nations to escalate tensions in the region. It is worth mentioning that earlier a report released by the US intelligence claimed over one lakh Russian troops are pressed near the Ukraine border by Putin and the forces have reportedly made all preparations to "invade Ukraine" this year. Russian President Vladimir Putin has, however, denied the claims on multiple occasions.

(Image: AP)